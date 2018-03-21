search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre seeks PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar in SC for 'clarity'

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
The court has extended the March 31 deadline for linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes.
Attorney General K K Venugopal, who argued for the Centre, said the UIDAI chief executive may deal with technical aspects with more clarity. (Photo: AFP/File)
  Attorney General K K Venugopal, who argued for the Centre, said the UIDAI chief executive may deal with technical aspects with more clarity. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday sought the Supreme Court's permission to allow the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for a PowerPoint presentation on Aadhaar scheme in the court to allay concerns. 

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, hearing a number of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its enabling Act, said he will fix the time for the presentation after discussing the matter with other judges of the five-judge constitution bench he is heading. 

 

The bench said there are several technical aspects related to the Aadhaar scheme such as the surveillance, data security and exclusion of certain people from receiving benefits for the want of either authentication or the lack of Aadhaar number. 

Attorney General KK Venugopal, who argued for the Centre, said the UIDAI chief executive may deal with technical aspects with more clarity. He said the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution have two aspects. 
One deals with rights like Right to Food and Right to Education and the other pertains to Freedom of Conscience and Right to Privacy, Venugopal said. The question is which aspect will prevail, he said, adding that the fundamental rights like the Right to Life should prevail over Right to Conscience and Privacy. 
He is continuing with his submission. 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the submission that a person cannot be asked to part with personal information under the Aadhaar scheme on the ground of freedom of right to religion, and asked can a person refuse to follow the law in secular matters such as filing of income-tax returns. 

The constitution bench was told that a boy was denied admission in a school after his father refused to give biometric details for Aadhaar on grounds that their religion does not permit it. 

"In secular matters, can you say that I will not opt for it. For example, can a person refuse to opt for the Income-Tax saying that his conscience does not allow it," the bench said. 

Earlier, the apex court was told that the collection of biometric details of citizens by the UIDAI from 2010 onwards till 2016, when the enabling Aadhaar law came into force, was "illegal" and "invalid" and the collected data deserved to be destroyed. 

The court has extended the March 31 deadline for linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government until it delivers its verdict on the validity of the 12-digit biometric number and its enabling law. 

Tags: uidai, aadhaar, aadhaar linking, supreme court, kk venugopal, biometric details
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Looking for a girlfriend? Hololens can make you one in Augmented Reality

Users could also work with the developers to create a model from scratch. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
 

Facebook fined in South Korea for limiting user access

The KCC probed claims that Facebook intentionally slowed access while it negotiated network usage fees with internet service providers.
 

The storm of sexual allegations that are shaking up Trump’s life now

The developments increased legal pressure on Trump, who during and after the 2016 presidential campaign was accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, allegations he denied. (Photo: File)
 

Model jumps from 6th floor of hotel to escape man who tried to rape and kill her

Her mother also hit back at social media claims about the woman working as an escort in Dubai (Photo: AFP)
 

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat'

The company has lost $60 billion of its stock market value over the last two days over fears that its dealings with Cambridge Analytica might damage its reputation, deter advertisers and invite tougher regulation.
 

Worried about damaging your new smartphone? Here’s how you can prolong its life

Being careful while handling your phone is the most reliable way of ensuring its safety. (Representative Image: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Schizophrenic' CRPF jawan arrested for beheading Periyar statue in TN

A CRPF personnel has been arrested for vandalising Periyar’s statue in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

J&K: 9 killed, 6 injured as jeep skids off, falls into gorge near LoC

The injured have been rushed to medical facilities at Chakothi, the first town when entering PoK from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and nearby Hattian. (Photo: Representational/File)

23-yr-old Ghaziabad woman attacked with acid, female friend prime suspect

The victim, a marketing executive operating from a bank branch in Ghaziabad, was brought to Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi with chemical burns. (Representational Image)

Indians made to kneel down, shot dead in front of me, says escaped ISIS hostage

Harjit Masih however, managed to return to India after giving a slip to the ISIS militants suffering gun wound. (Photo: ANI)

You’ve nice boobs, maintain your lower part: Prof Atul Johri told JNU student

Protesting JNU students are demanding that the university suspends Prof Atul Johri and deny him from entering the university premises. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham