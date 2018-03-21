search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI files FIR against Kanishk Gold for duping SBI, 13 other banks of Rs 824 Cr

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2018, 9:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 9:16 pm IST
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd and its directors allegedly diverted the funds detrimental to the rights and interests of the bank.
The loan accounts of the company were taken over by the SBI from the ICICI in 2008. (Photo: PTI)
 The loan accounts of the company were taken over by the SBI from the ICICI in 2008. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case of alleged loan fraud of Rs 824.15 crore committed by Chennai-based Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd on a consortium of 14 banks led by the State Bank of India and carried out searches on Wednesday, officials said.

The case has been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a complaint from the SBI on behalf of the 14-bank consortium, they said.

 

The CBI carried out searches at the official and residential premises of promoters of Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd as it launched probe in the Rs 824-crore loan fraud case, the officials said.

The company engaged in manufacturing gold jewellery which was marketed under the brand name ‘Krizz’. It sold through distributors till 2014 but changed business model to B2B (business-to-business) in 2015 supplying to large retail jewellers, the SBI said in the complaint to the CBI.

The loan accounts of the company were taken over by the SBI from the ICICI in 2008. Its banking arrangement was converted into a multiple banking arrangement in March 2011, it said.

The SBI alleged that while the “fraud” is to the tune of Rs 824.15 crore, the security available with the it to cover the “loss” is only around Rs 156.65 crore.

The CBI officials said they have received the complaint and were in touch with the bank because of certain loopholes in the complaint which were to be rectified by the bank.

The bank has alleged that the company had “misrepresented and falsified” the records and financial statements of the company to show a “rosy picture” since 2009 to avail credit facilities from it.

Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd and its directors allegedly diverted the funds detrimental to the rights and interests of the bank, it said.

The SBI has requested the agency to register a case against Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd, its promoter director Bhoopesh Kumar Jain and others.

The company’s account was declared fraud and non-performing asset (NPA) in 2017-18 by various lending banks, it alleged.

Tags: cbi, sbi, bank frauds, loan fraud, kanishk gold pvt ltd
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Humanoid Robo Sofiya calls to save the planet

The first ever rationale robot with human traits also called on for the technological revolution to overcome the poverty and for the upliftment of the status of a country like Nepal.
 

Facebook: A community like no other. Should you leave it?

On a day when our virtual friends wrung their virtual hands about whether to leave Facebook, a thoroughly 21st-century conundrum was hammered home: When your community is a big business, and when a company’s business is your community, things can get messy.
 

Child born with three legs has extra limb amputated after 10-hour-long surgery

The baby was diagnosed with pygopagus parasiticus, a birth condition observed in one in a million pregnancies (Photo: YouTube)
 

Noise Wireless Charger review: The 'Slimmest Pocketable' wireless charger

We tested the same on an iPhone 8 and were impressed to see it topping up the battery faster than the supplied charger.
 

Hasin Jahan reveals Mohammed Shami's latest WhatsApp chat on Facebook

Mohammed Shami has been in the news for the past few weeks due to reported involvements in extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani had attended an event for Aamir Khan's NGO months ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sisodia orders probe into suicide of class 9 girl 'sexually harassed' by teachers

A Class IX student of the school allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her Noida residence on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational/File)

J'khand: 11 vigilantes jailed for life for killing man over beef transportation

Alimuddin, also known as Asgar Ansari, was intercepted by a mob and beaten to death in June last year over suspicion of transporting beef in his vehicle. (Photo: Representational/File)

4 security personnel, 5 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara

Sources said that the security forces were trying to 'neutralise' a sixth militant but the operation may be extended even after he too is killed in the belief that more militants may be hiding in the area. (Photo: PTI File/Representational)

Modi only PM to visit Facebook HQ; portraying Zuckerberg as villain: Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the townhall in Menlo Park, California. (Photo: AP/File)

WB: Father sexually assaults teenage daughter, gets jailed in 6 days

The 13-yr-old victim’s maternal grandfather lodged a complaint with the police on March 11. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham