  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2023 Will seek death pena ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will seek death penalty for 11 Godhra train burning convicts. Gujarat tells SC

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:54 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 12:54 am IST
Giving details, the law officer said 11 convicts were sentenced to death by the trial court and 20 others granted life term in the case. (Representational Image)
 Giving details, the law officer said 11 convicts were sentenced to death by the trial court and 20 others granted life term in the case. (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: The Gujarat government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will press for death penalty to 11 convicts whose sentences in the 2002 Godhra train burning case were commuted to life imprisonment by the state's high court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala also fixed the bail pleas of several accused in the case for hearing after three weeks. It asked counsel for both sides to file a consolidated chart giving details such as actual sentences awarded to them and the period spent in jail till now.

We will be seriously pressing for award of death penalty to the convicts whose death penalties were commuted into life imprisonment (by the Gujarat High Court). This is the rarest of rare cases where 59 people, including women and children, were burnt alive, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, told the bench.

It is consistent everywhere that the bogey was locked from outside. Fifty-nine died, including ladies and children, he added.

Giving details, the law officer said 11 convicts were sentenced to death by the trial court and 20 others granted life term in the case.

The high court upheld total 31 convictions in the case and commuted the death penalties of the 11 convicts to life term, Mehta said.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of the train was burnt at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots in the state.

The state government has come in appeal against the commutation of death penalty into life term for 11 convicts, Mehta said. Several accused, he added, have filed pleas against the high court upholding their convictions in the case.

The top court has granted bail to two convicts in the case so far. Seven other bail pleas are pending adjudication in the matter.

The bench noted that a large number of bail applications have been filed before it in the case and said, It has been agreed that the AORs (advocate-on records) on behalf of applicants along with advocate Swati Ghildiyal, standing counsel for Gujarat, shall prepare a comprehensive chart with all relevant details. List after three weeks.

On January 30, the Supreme Court sought the Gujarat government's response on the bail pleas of some convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

The court issued notice to the state government on the bail pleas of Abdul Raheman Dhantia alias Kankatto, Abdul Sattar Ibrahim Gaddi Asla and others.

The state government, on the other hand, said it was not "merely a stone pelting" case as the convicts had bolted a bogey of the Sabarmati Express, leading to the death of several passengers on the train.

"Some are saying their role was just stone pelting. But when you lock a bogey from outside, light it on fire and then pelt stones, it is not just stone pelting," the solicitor general had said.

On December 15, last year, the top court granted bail to Faruk, who was serving a life sentence in the case and noted that he had been in jail for 17 years.

Faruk, along with several others, was convicted for pelting stones at a coach of the Sabarmati Express.

...
Tags: supreme court, abdul raheman dhantia, abdul sattar ibrahim gaddi asla, chief justice d y chandrachud


Latest From Nation

Revanth Reddy’s Haath Se Haath Jodo pada yatra is entering the Hanamkonda Assembly segment on Monday. (Photo: Twitter: @revanth_anumula)

Group politics may prove costly to Congress in Warangal

The Pulichintala reservoir and a few villages felt minor tremors. (DC Image)

Seismic recording system at Pulichintala project defunct, fails to record tremor

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the police asked for a bribe. Later, the constable tried to pull the keys of the tractor, being in motion, had driven itself on the legs of the constable. (Representional Image: DC)

Accused in hit and run case gets bail

Raghava Reddy was arrested by the ED officers in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case for allegedly playing a key role in investing money in benami names representing the South Group. (DC)

Judicial custody for Raghava Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves SC against EC decision

Supreme Court (PTI)

ED raids in Chhattisgarh over mining case, Cong says 'third rate politics'

Security personnel outside the residence of a Congress leader during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a mining case, in Raipur, Monday, ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh in the case. (PTI Photo)

No new date announced: CBI after Manish Sisodia skips summons in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi (PTI file Photo)

Adani issue: SC refuses to accept petitioner's suggestion

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala denied the request by the lawyer appearing for one of the petitioners. –– ANI File Image

With winter on retreat, maximum temperature rising across North India

A general overview of a snow covered landscape of Tangmarg, some 40kms North of Srinagar,after a fresh snowfall (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->