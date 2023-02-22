TD leader Pattabhiram shows his injury, alleges torture

Gannavaram police registered cases on Pattabhiram and 10 other leaders and activists, alleging that the latter had attacked the police in Gannavaram when the TD workers staged a protest after the TD office was ransacked by the “followers” of Gannavaram MLA Vamsi. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The police on Tuesday foiled the Chalo Gannavaram protest of the Telugu Desam against the attack on TD office there a day ago.

Police produced the arrested TD leaders including party spokesperson Kommalapati Pattabhiram in court on Tuesday. Pattabhiram alleged he was beaten up by three masked men in the darkness at night in the Thotlavalluru police station. He showed the injury on his palm as proof.

The court directed the police to shift him to Vijayawada government hospital for treatment and granted 14 days of judicial remand for him. The court also ordered a medical examination of him at the Vijayawada government hospital relating to allegations the police employed third degree methods on him. The hospital has been asked to submit a report to the court.

Earlier, Pattabhiram’s wife Chandana climbed on the roof of the house demanding that the police produce her husband, saying he was “missing in custody.” She also tried to go to the court at Gannavaram but in vain.

Apart from Pattabhiram, the Gannavaram TD leader Dontu Chinna and other leaders and activists who were arrested on Monday on charges of attacking the police were also produced in the local court in Gannavaram and sent to judicial remand.

Gannavaram police registered cases on Pattabhiram and 10 other leaders and activists, alleging that the latter had attacked the police in Gannavaram when the TD workers staged a protest after the TD office was ransacked by the “followers” of Gannavaram MLA Vamsi.

The police first brought Pattabhiram to Gannavaram PS. After conducting medical tests there, he was produced in the court of the local additional junior civil judge’s court. Pattabhi showed his swollen hands while entering the court.

Earlier, wife Chandana said, "My husband was badly tortured by the police. Pattabhi was beaten up in Thotlavalluru PS. I have been saying from the beginning that my husband's life is in danger. Whatever happens to my husband, the DGP and the government are responsible."

Krishna district SP, P. Joshua, meanwhile, warned that strict action would be taken if any disturbance was caused to mar peace and order. He clarified that there was no police permission for the Chalo Gannavaram programme.

He said Gannavaram CI Kanaka Rao, who was performing his assigned duties, was injured in the ransacking incident. “We are investigating the attack on the TD office and have registered a case. Curbs on assembly of people in public places, under Section 144, Act 30, is in force in Gannavaram PS area,” he said.