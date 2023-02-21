  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2023 Naga peace talks und ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Naga peace talks underway, hopeful PM Modi's initiative will bear fruit: Shah

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2023, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 1:17 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters during a public rally, in Nagaland's Mon, (PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters during a public rally, in Nagaland's Mon, (PTI)

Tuensang (Nagaland): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Naga peace talks are underway and hoped that the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring lasting peace in the northeastern state will bear fruit.

Addressing an election rally in Tuensang, Shah said there are some issues related to development and rights of eastern Nagaland and those will be addressed after the assembly elections.

Asserting that insurgency is on the wane in the Northeast, he claimed that there has been a 70 per cent dip in violent incidents in the region under the BJP rule.

The Union home minister also claimed that there has been a 60 per cent reduction in deaths of security forces, while civilian deaths have dipped by 83 per cent in the Northeast.

Noting that Armed Force (Special Powers) Act, 1958 has been lifted from large parts of Nagaland by the BJP government, he expressed hope that the Act will be removed from across the northeastern state in the next three to four years.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

...
Tags: union home minister amit shah, nagaland assembly elections, afspa act
Location: India, Nagaland


Latest From Nation

Eknath Shinde — By Arrangement

After EC's symbol ruling, Shiv Sena faction of Shinde gets Parliament office

President Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu during the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh, in Itanagar, (PTI)

Participation of women must increase in all state assemblies: President Murmu

A pack of stray dogs outside the service centre, pounced on him and dragged him to the road. They later pinned him to the ground and continued mauling him. — Screenshot of CCTV footage

Stray dogs maul four-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad

During the investigation, Delhi police conducted the narco analysis test, and polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aftab. — ANI

Shraddha murder case transferred to Session Court for trial



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED raids in Chhattisgarh over mining case, Cong says 'third rate politics'

Security personnel outside the residence of a Congress leader during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a mining case, in Raipur, Monday, ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh in the case. (PTI Photo)

No new date announced: CBI after Manish Sisodia skips summons in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi (PTI file Photo)

SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Adani issue: SC refuses to accept petitioner's suggestion

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala denied the request by the lawyer appearing for one of the petitioners. –– ANI File Image

Investments in Uttarakhand will ensure employment to youth: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->