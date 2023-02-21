  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2023 Major NIA crackdown ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Major NIA crackdown on nexus between gangsters, terrorists, drug mafia

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2023, 9:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 9:44 pm IST
Representational image - ANI
 Representational image - ANI

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on the nexus between gangsters, terrorist groups and drug-smugglers based in foreign countries including Pakistan and Canada, the NIA conducted raids at 76 locations across eight states on Tuesday and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition and cash to tune of Rs 1.5 crores.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said the raids follow three cases registered by the agency since August 2022.

Several people, including some Kabbadi players, have been identified in these cases and booked for their alleged involvement in terror and other criminal activities, including targeted killings and extortions from leading businessmen and professionals, an official spokesperson said.

Iinvestigation shows that conspiracies for several such crimes including the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani, and international Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia (in Punjab last year) were being hatched in jails of different states and were executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad, the spokesperson said.

Today's raids, the fifth in the series of such crackdowns, were conducted in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

These raids, focused on arms suppliers and hawala operators working with these gangs, led to the recovery of nine illegal weapons, including pistols, revolvers and rifles, and Rs 1.5 crores in cash, the spokesperson said.

Incriminating material, including documents, hard drives and mobile phones, were also seized.

The raids were conducted at 76 locations in Abohar, Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahab, Moga, Fazilka , Ludhiana, Mohali, Ferozpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana , Faridkot, Sangrur and Jalandhar districts of Punjab.

The raids were conducted also in Gurugram, Yamuna Nagar, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Sirsa and Jhajjar districts of Haryana; Sri Ganga Nagar, Sikar, Jodhpur and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan; Baghpat, Bareilly, Pratapgarh, Bulanshehar, Lucknow and Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh; Ujjain and Ratlam districts of Madhya Pradesh; Byculla in Mumbai; Gandhidham in Gujarat; and Dwarka, Central and Outer North Districts of Delhi/ NCR.

Searches were conducted at the premises of Lakhvir Singh of Gidderbaha at Muktsar, Naresh at Abohar, Surender alias Cheeku at Narnaul in Haryana, Kaushal Choudhary and Amit Dagar at Gurugram and Sunil Rathi at Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Some hawala operators, kabaddi players, weapon suppliers, gun houses, businessmen and their alleged financers, were also raided.

The investigations have shown that many criminals, who were leading gangsters in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia and were planning their crimes from there in association with criminals lodged in jails in different states.

These groups were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortions.

Further investigations are on to dismantle such terror networks and their funding and support infrastructure, the spokesperson said.

...
Tags: nia raids, gangsters, terrorists, drug mafia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will be participating in the regional-level meeting, which is aimed at strengthening the party in the region. (Representational Photo:DC)

TD’s Seema zonal meet on Feb. 25

The medical college at Rajamahendravaram is coming up on three acres of land with G+1 storey buildings. The medical college cum hospital will be of great benefit for people of East Godavari district, Bharat pointed out. (DC)

Rajamahendravaram Medical College to start from this year

The MLA told the media at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday that the YSRC cadres attacked the TD office, set fire to its offices and attacked the party leaders present there. (DC)

TD leader blames Vamsi for violence in Gannavaram

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. (File Photo: DC)

Pawan Kalyan congratulates Telugu people on International Mother Language Day



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana High Court issues notices to Govt on custodial death

Telangana High Court (Image: DC)

"BBC documentary timing is not accidental, it is politics by another means"

Coming a year just before the Lok Sabha polls of 2024, the external affairs minister questioned the timing of the documentary. (Source: ANI)

Karnataka: Bureaucrats Rohini, Roopa transferred without postings

IPS officer D Roopa leaves the Vidhana Soudha after enquiry to Chief Secretary of Karnataka, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)

Delhi is one city where indiscipline is the highest: N R Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy. (File Photo: PTI)

"Digital university to reduce cost of higher, skill education drastically in India"

Representational image.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->