Karnataka: Bureaucrats Rohini, Roopa transferred without postings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Feb 21, 2023, 7:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 7:32 pm IST
IPS officer D Roopa leaves the Vidhana Soudha after enquiry to Chief Secretary of Karnataka, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
BENGALURU: While, the Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on Tuesday said suitable action against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D. Roopa will be initiated over their verbal attacks on each other over social media, the State Government on Tuesday transferred IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari and IPS officer D. Roopa but without postings.

Rohini served as Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and IPS officer D. Roopa was the Managing Director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation. Both the officials have been transferred without postings.

An IPS officer D. Roopa posted pictures of Rohini Sindhuri on Sunday on social media. Roopa on social media alleged that Rohini Sindhuri had posted pictures of her “one to one” to selected IAS officers.

Roopa stated that she had brought it to the officials concerned of the State Government over the “behaviour’ of Rohini and wanted action against the IAS officer.

Roopa met Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma on Monday and demanded an investigation into “sources of income” of Rohini, also to restart a Lokayuktha probe which has been rejected among others.

Taking exception to it, Rohini Sindhuri said she will be initiating legal action against Roopa alleging violation of Service Conduct Rules and also accused the IPS officer  of indulging in “tarnishing” her image. Rohini accused Roopa of "personal vendetta."

Over the fight between Rohini and Roopa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Belur of Hassan district that action will be initiated against both the officials by Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma. "Both the officials will not go unpunished," told the Chief Minister.

With the transfers by the State Government, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari is replaced by H. Basavarajendra, Joint Secretary to the Department of Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood. Meanwhile, D. Roopa is replaced by D. Bharathi who was waiting for a posting.

Munish Moudgil, husband of D. Roopa, Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Reforms has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.  Besides, a couple of IAS officers have also been transferred in the latest order.

