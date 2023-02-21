  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation, Current Affairs

BRS govt will be ousted from power soon: Etala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 21, 2023, 11:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 11:20 pm IST
Former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajendar. (File Photo)
 Former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajendar. (File Photo)

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Etala Rajendar said that the BRS government would be ousted from power soon because all sections of people were vexed with the misrule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at a street corner meeting at Jadcharla as part of the Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa programme on Tuesday, Rajender alleged that Rao had failed to provide jobs for youths. After giving the Rs. 2,016 Aasara pension, the BRS government had washed its hand off key responsibilities like providing employment opportunities.  The CM failed to give unemployment allowance to youths, interest-free loans to women.

It was unfortunate that the Chief Minister was encouraging liquor sales, he said. “While purchasing one litre of petrol, we are paying Rs. 19 tax to the Centre and Rs. 37 for the state government,” he said.

He said the Rao's lack of sincerity towards Dalit welfare was exposed when five-time MLA Gyani Sayanna was not accorded state honours, he said. The CM had uttered lies in the Assembly over scholarships, Rajendar contended.

