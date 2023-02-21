  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2023
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP leader attacked in Tandur, blames police for not acting on the mob

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Feb 21, 2023, 9:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 9:10 pm IST
(Representational image: ANI)
 (Representational image: ANI)

Hyderabad: A mob of BRS workers attacked BJP leader Gajipur Murali Krishna Goud’s residence in Tandur town in Vikarabad district late on Monday night. Goud alleged that he and his family had a narrow escape, and that the mob had attacked him at the behest of Tandur BRS MLA ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy.

He said his popularity was increasing in the constituency, which the BRS MLA was afraid of.

Goud alleged that the attack took place in the presence of the Tandur circle inspector and his police team, but they did not intervene to rescue him. “ They stood at my house witnessing the attack, but did nothing to stop or save me and my family members from the attackers. All of us hid in one room, locked up inside. If that one door had been broken in the attack, the mob would have killed all my 12 family members,” Goud told Deccan Chronicle.

Goud said the inspector and the constables arrived at his house at the same time as the mob. “ We need security for my family and I. I cannot trust the police who work on the orders of Rohith Reddy,” he said.

According to sources, Goud, former Grandhalaya Samstha chairman of Vikarabad district, was with the BRS and a follower of Rohith Reddy till he recently switched over to the BJP. There has been tension between the two leaders and their followers since then.

Sources said the attack on Goud’s house was the outcome of his campaigning and comments against the BRS.

Denying allegations that police did not take action on the attackers, Vikarabad SP N. Koti Reddy said that the police had dispersed the mob and detained a few persons. He said the police had registered a case and arrested five persons who were produced before the court for judicial remand.

Koti Reddy warned of strict action against those who create tension and make comments that might create any disturbances

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), bjp leader, tandur police, vikarabad district
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


