APIIC land bank a boost to industrialization efforts at global summit: chairman

APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy said APICC has procured lands in different districts that are suitable for industries and IT parks. “AP has a huge extent of developed land for industries and the investors can immediately start work.” (Photo: Facebook)

Anantapur: APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy has said the global summit at Vizag in the first week of March would be a turning point for AP’s industrial growth as the state can display plenty of resources and facilities.

“We are ready to allot 50,000 acres of developed land as the Land Bank closer to developed industrial corridors, sea ports and airports, along with different kinds of raw material that are readily available in the state,” Reddy observed.

He noted that teams of ministers and officials organised meetings at Bengaluru and Mumbai and would hold meetings in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad “The Global Investors Meet will give a big boost for the growth of all parts of the state including rural areas,” he said.

The rural parts will also have connectivity at the summit. “We expect at least Rs 50 lakh crore to Rs 1 lakh crore in investment in the green energy sector alone," he said.

“On lines similar to the solar power generation plants in Orvakal, we are expecting huge investments in the Rayalaseema region due to the good climatic conditions there as also easy availability of land for energy production”, Govinda Reddy said.

HE said APICC has procured lands in different districts that are suitable for industries and IT parks. “AP has a huge extent of developed land for industries and the investors can immediately start work,” he said.

“Four shipping harbours were running and nine more harbours would soon come up. Access for transportation will be very easy for industries. In addition, thousands of acres are ready in Hindupur area of Satya Sai district closer to Devanahalli International airport of Bengaluru, the APICC chairman said.

He hoped that IT industries would come up in the state in big numbers. “Even for Bengaluru, people take hours to reach the international airport, but for Hindupur area, it takes hardly one hour from the city, with no traffic interruption, due to the NH 44 road access”, he observed.

Reddy said APICC reserved lands exclusively for IT parks. Around 300 acres of land was kept ready near Puttaparthi while 200 acres were available at Tekulodu along the AP borders.

Govinda Reddy said every part of the state has its own significance for establishment of industries in sectors like steel, cement and agro produces due to locally available resources. Kurnool is exclusively feasible for the Pharma Industry as the area is located closer to Hyderabad city, he observed.

He said many parts of the state –Vizag, Rayaurgam Pamidi and Hindupur areas -- have potential for garment industries. Apachi had already started a garment industry in Nellore –Tirupati area.