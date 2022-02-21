Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2022 President arrives fo ...
President arrives for Fleet Review

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2022, 7:46 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 7:46 am IST
Governor, Chief Minister receive President Kovind in Vizag
President Ram Nath Kovind is being presented a memento by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the arrival of the former at Naval Air Station, INS Dega, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan is also seen in the picture. (DC)
 President Ram Nath Kovind is being presented a memento by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the arrival of the former at Naval Air Station, INS Dega, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan is also seen in the picture. (DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at naval air station INS Dega on Sunday evening.

He has come to the Port City of Vizag participate in the President's Fleet Review being held on Monday morning off the Visakhapatnam coast.

 

President Kovind was received by Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, speaker Tammineni Sitaram, mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, ministers, MPs and MLAs, flag officer, commanding-inchief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and government representative and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaysai Reddy.

After the President reached INS Circars for overnight stay, the Chief Minister returned to Vijayawada.

This is the second time that the Indian President is visiting Visakhapatnam. He was in the port city City on December 8, 2017 to participate in golden jubilee celebrations of  submarine arm of Indian Navy. On the occasion, he awarded Presidential Colours to the submarine and released a commemorative stamp in honour of INS Kalvari, the first submarine of Indian Navy at Eastern Naval Command. He also inaugurated TU 142 aircraft Museum, the first such museum in the country.

 

...
