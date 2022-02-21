Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2022 CM Jagan expresses d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan expresses deep shock over Minister Goutham Reddy's death

ANI
Published Feb 21, 2022, 10:59 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 11:32 am IST
The Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of his cabinet colleague Mekapati Goutham Reddy, said a press release.

Terming Goutham Reddy as a young promising leader who was known to him since early days, the Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

 

"He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart," added the release.

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away on Monday morning after suffering a heart attack following which he was immediately admitted to the Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

...
Tags: mekapati gautam reddy, andhra pradesh minister
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at special CBI court to appear in connection with the fodder scam case against him, in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Fodder scam case: RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 5 years in jail, Rs 60 lakh fine

President Kovind sailed past 44 ships anchored in four columns in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

India's Naval might in full display at President's Fleet Review

Students holding their exam hall tickets, pose for photos at Thane College, in Thane. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking cancellation of offline Boards for classes 10, 12

A Muslim student, who boycotted the SSLC Preliminary Examination over 'Hijab' controversy, leaves her school in Shivamogga. (Photo: PTI)

Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Shivamogga; prohibitory orders clamped



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

59 constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls on Sunday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with party leaders during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

Two Army men, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two soldiers, one terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. (ANI)

West Bengal minister and veteran TMC leader Sadhan Pande dies at 71

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande (Twitter/@PandeSadhan)

President arrives for Fleet Review

President Ram Nath Kovind is being presented a memento by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the arrival of the former at Naval Air Station, INS Dega, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan is also seen in the picture. (DC)

PM Modi attacks Samajwadi Party, Congress for being 'sympathetic' to terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference for the Golden Jubilee and 36th Statehood day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->