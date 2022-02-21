CM Jagan expresses deep shock over Minister Goutham Reddy's death

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of his cabinet colleague Mekapati Goutham Reddy, said a press release.

Terming Goutham Reddy as a young promising leader who was known to him since early days, the Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

"He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart," added the release.

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away on Monday morning after suffering a heart attack following which he was immediately admitted to the Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.