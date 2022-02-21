Central University Anantapur faced with teething problems after years of its start

ANANTAPUR: Even after four years of formation, the prestigious AP Central University sanctioned on the eve of state bifurcation in 2014 is yet to stabilize its functioning. There is no regular registrar and the posts of several other key heads of the department remain vacant.

The Institute has no regular Registrar, financial officer, deans and Controller of Examinations. But it is offering UG courses in English Literature, Telugu, Political Science, Tourism and Travel, Retail Management & IT and economics.

The central university has now earned a bad reputation as the centre for irregularities while it is not able to compete with other Central Universities in terms of academic standards. While the other central varsities including Hyderabad are offering large numbers of courses including also on culture and tradition, the AP central university is unable to get out of its teething troubles.

Students who got qualified in the national-level entrance test say they are not keen on joining the facility at Anantapur because of its lesser number of courses and lack of proper faculty.

The institution has no regular registrar and faculties and how can a merit student wish to join here," a student union leader from AP central university lamented.

In addition, the Centre has not released the necessary funds for the university for the past four years. Except for the little budgetary allocations, the central university is unable to get the required funds for the establishment of permanent buildings and other requirements.

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu has lashed out at the state and central governments, saying they were ignoring the university all these years. Students have no proper hostel facility and classrooms because the central university continued to be run from temporary buildings of JNTUA.

Even the Anantapur MP, Talari Rangaiah, proposed the university’s shift to a vacant private engineering college where all facilities including hostel for both girls and boys are present, but the authorities have not heeded the proposal.

“As opposed to ‘old science’ technologies such as Space, telecommunications, semiconductors, electronics and conventional energy, local varsities need to introduce new subject and have financial nourishment,” said Dr Suresh Babu from Praja Science Vedika.