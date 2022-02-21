AP Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy succumbs to massive heart attack

Nellore: In a shocking incident, Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy passed away following a massive heart attack at Hyderabad on Monday morning.

According to his followers, he returned from Dubai after attending Dubai Expo 2022 on Sunday. He was rushed to the Apollo hospital after he suffered a heart stroke and doctors in the hospital tried their best to save him but in vain.

Doctors pronounced him dead after a while. He was survived by his wife Sri Keerthi, daughter Ananya Reddy and son Arjun Reddy apart from parents and two brothers. He was also the Managing Director of KMC industries.

Reddy was born on 31 December 1976 at Brahmanapalli village, Marripadu mandal in Nellore district to Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Manimanjari. He did his MSc in textiles at the University of Manchester in the UK. Gautham Reddy is a very healthy person and never misses gym whether he is in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, or in Nellore.

He was such a healthy person that people who knew him are unable to believe or digest the news about his demise.

He was first elected as MLA from Atmakur in 2014 and then in 2019. He became a minister in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after YSRCP came to power in 2019.

A pleasing personality with affable manners, Gautham Reddy is non-controversial and never criticises either his distractors or opposition parties. “It is an irrepressible loss,” said Nellore rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.