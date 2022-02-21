Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2022 AP Industries Minist ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy succumbs to massive heart attack

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2022, 9:41 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 11:00 am IST
He was rushed to the Apollo hospital after he suffered a heart stroke and doctors in the hospital tried their best to save him but in vain
Mekapati Gautham Reddy (DC)
 Mekapati Gautham Reddy (DC)

Nellore: In a shocking incident, Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy passed away following a massive heart attack at Hyderabad on Monday morning.

According to his followers, he returned from Dubai after attending Dubai Expo 2022 on Sunday. He was rushed to the Apollo hospital after he suffered a heart stroke and doctors in the hospital tried their best to save him but in vain.

 

Doctors pronounced him dead after a while. He was survived by his wife Sri Keerthi, daughter Ananya Reddy and son Arjun Reddy apart from parents and two brothers. He was also the Managing Director of KMC industries.

Reddy was born on 31 December 1976 at Brahmanapalli village, Marripadu mandal in Nellore district to Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Manimanjari. He did his MSc in textiles at the University of Manchester in the UK. Gautham Reddy is a very healthy person and never misses gym whether he is in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, or in Nellore.

He was such a healthy person that people who knew him are unable to believe or digest the news about his demise.

 

He was first elected as MLA from Atmakur in 2014 and then in 2019. He became a minister in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after YSRCP came to power in 2019.

A pleasing personality with affable manners, Gautham Reddy is non-controversial and never criticises either his distractors or opposition parties. “It is an irrepressible loss,” said Nellore rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

...
Tags: mekapati gautham reddy, andhra pradesh industries minister
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Related Stories

CM Jagan expresses deep shock over Minister Goutham Reddy's death

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

CM Jagan expresses deep shock over Minister Goutham Reddy's death

A polling official conducts thermal screening of a young woman as she arrives to cast her vote during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 2,02,131

President Ram Nath Kovind is being presented a memento by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the arrival of the former at Naval Air Station, INS Dega, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan is also seen in the picture. (DC)

President arrives for Fleet Review

The mother and infant were shifted to Samalkot Government Hospital. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Baby born on Chennai-Jharkhand Express



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

59 constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls on Sunday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with party leaders during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

Two Army men, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two soldiers, one terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. (ANI)

West Bengal minister and veteran TMC leader Sadhan Pande dies at 71

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande (Twitter/@PandeSadhan)

President arrives for Fleet Review

President Ram Nath Kovind is being presented a memento by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the arrival of the former at Naval Air Station, INS Dega, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan is also seen in the picture. (DC)

PM Modi attacks Samajwadi Party, Congress for being 'sympathetic' to terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference for the Golden Jubilee and 36th Statehood day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->