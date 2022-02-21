Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2022 Active COVID-19 case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 2,02,131

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 10:20 am IST
The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days
A polling official conducts thermal screening of a young woman as she arrives to cast her vote during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
New Delhi: India logged 16,051 new coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to 4,28,38,524, while the active cases dipped to 2,02,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,109 with 206 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.33 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 22,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

Tags: india covid update, india covid testing, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


