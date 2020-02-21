Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2020 Telangana police oka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana police okay Amit Shah’s CAA rally

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2020, 12:38 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 1:07 am IST
Protesters accuse police of bias; Switch-off lights protest draws police’s ire.
Amit Shah.
 Amit Shah.

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah’s pro-CAA rally will take place on March 15 at Fateh Maidan in the city. His is one of the rallies for which the Telangana police have granted permission, while denying permission to a host of peaceful anti-CAA protests, raising questions.

Mr Shah will be in Hyderabad for two days from March 14. His party’s state unit has been trying to convince supporters in the minority community about CAA but without success.

 

Mr Shah’s visit thus aims to bring to the fore those Muslim leaders that are a part of the BJP and who have been supporting the CAA. Sources say there will be many people from the districts, especially Karimnagar, that will be brought for the rally.

The announcement on social media of his visit has upset anti-CAA protesters who question how the TS police granted permission. “On what basis are the police granting permission to those who are ‘politically affiliated’?” they ask.

The peaceful ‘common protesters’ are not being allowed, creating anger and acrimony. Some are contemplating observing March 15 as a “black day” while others are contemplating a bandh.

The city’s women’s groups are also contemplating an anti-CAA rally the same day. A senior protester said: “We are going to submit a representation to the police for a protest on the same day. We want to see if the police will give us permission.”

Joint Action Committee against CAA convenor Mushtaq Malik said: “It is not understood on what basis the police is giving permission. They are not allowing peaceful protesters who are common people. But allowing all those who are ‘high and mighty’? How can the law be used in this fashion?”

Protesters who are switching off their lights every evening for the past ten days, from 7 pm to 7.15 pm, were warned by the Mir Chowk police that their power connections would be disrupted. “We had to tell the police that shutting down of power voluntarily is not a law and order issue. This is the way it tries to crush a peaceful protest,” Mr Malik said.

...
Tags: amit shah, caa rally
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Top cops differ on protest permits

Latest From Nation

Nara Lokesh.

Nara Lokesh declares his family assets

The drone snatched by farmers.

Farmers: Drones used to film women in bathrooms

N Chandrababu Naidu.

N Chandrababu Naidu bats for tipplers, talks of J-tax on liquor

The HRC has directed the issue to the LB Nagar DCP and Secretary Board of Intermediate for fair enquiry and justice to the parents.

Student’s death at DMart: Petition filed in SHRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Enforcement Directorate against court relief for Srini, India Cements

The ED appealed to Telangana High Court not to allow the plea of Srinivasan, in which he sought quashing of cases filed by ED under several sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Durables, drugs, electronics to take a hit

However, though dependence is low in percentage terms, the consumer durables industry will be in trouble as neither it has the inventory nor the legroom to ramp up capacity in short time.

Rude RTC drivers make travel a pain

According to M. Ravi of the Traffic Police in Panjagutta, four cases have been booked against drivers under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and a fine of Rs 1,000 imposed. (Representational image)

Growing wildlife in Kothagudem

Dung counts and footprints are also the most practical measures in it.

Dean Koontz’s 1981 fiction dealt on China virus

The author mentions the Covid-19 as ‘Wuhan 400,’ which would be developed in the R&D labs on the outskirts of Wuhan, in around 2020, and a severe pneumonia like illness will spread throughout the globe. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham