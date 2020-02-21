Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2020 Soldier’s kin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Soldier’s kin faces boycott in Belagavi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Feb 21, 2020, 1:36 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 1:36 am IST
Villagers impose Rs 5,000 fine on those found talking to family.
Parents of the soldier, Vittal Kadakol
 Parents of the soldier, Vittal Kadakol

Hubballi: Social boycott in modern times? And that too of a soldier’s family for not parting with their own land?

It has happened in Thotagaddi village of Ramdurg taluk in Belagavi district. The family of soldier Vittal Kadakol, who serves in the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir, is facing social boycott over a land dispute.

 

All members of the family have been ostracised by the villagers for not giving away 1,200 square feet of land owned by them.

The villagers have even imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on those who talk to the soldier’s family and have gone to the extent of restricting the village priest from performing the engagement and other marriage rituals of the soldier and his brother!

Thotagaddi is a little hamlet with a population of around 2,000. The forefathers of the soldier’s family had donated some land for the construction of a school.
Now, their house situated adjacent to the school has become the bone of contention between the family and village elders. The villagers have been exerting pressure on the family to vacate their house to build an anganawadi.

The family had already lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner two years ago. The issue was resolved then following the intervention of officials after the family produced documents to prove their ownership.  This made the villagers build the anganwadi at an alternative location.

Now, the family members complain that the village elders are still harassing them for refusing to give away the land. “Our grandfather had donated his land for the school. Now, the villagers are troubling us for  not sacrificing our remaining land for the anganawadi. Our parents are living in fear as they have been isolated. We had to bring a priest and relatives from the neighbouring village of Sidnal as our village elders warned everyone against performing and attending the rituals related to my engagement,” said the soldier’s brother Manjunath Kadakol who is employed in Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Ramdurg tahsildar Girish Swadi visited the village on Thursday to conduct an inspection. Mallikarjun Kadakol, the father of the soldier, narrated his woes to the officials with tears rolling down his face. He said that the marriage of his two children will not be possible if the only priest in the village refuses to perform the rituals under pressure from the elders. He also complained that his family was forced to postpone the marriage due to absence of the priest.

...
Tags: soldier, boycott
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


Latest From Nation

Nara Lokesh.

Nara Lokesh declares his family assets

The drone snatched by farmers.

Farmers: Drones used to film women in bathrooms

N Chandrababu Naidu.

N Chandrababu Naidu bats for tipplers, talks of J-tax on liquor

The HRC has directed the issue to the LB Nagar DCP and Secretary Board of Intermediate for fair enquiry and justice to the parents.

Student’s death at DMart: Petition filed in SHRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Durables, drugs, electronics to take a hit

However, though dependence is low in percentage terms, the consumer durables industry will be in trouble as neither it has the inventory nor the legroom to ramp up capacity in short time.

Rude RTC drivers make travel a pain

According to M. Ravi of the Traffic Police in Panjagutta, four cases have been booked against drivers under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and a fine of Rs 1,000 imposed. (Representational image)

Growing wildlife in Kothagudem

Dung counts and footprints are also the most practical measures in it.

Dean Koontz’s 1981 fiction dealt on China virus

The author mentions the Covid-19 as ‘Wuhan 400,’ which would be developed in the R&D labs on the outskirts of Wuhan, in around 2020, and a severe pneumonia like illness will spread throughout the globe. (Photo: AP)

KCR is misleading people, says Mohammad Ali Shabbir

Mohammad Ali Shabbir.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham