Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2020 Over 3 lakh set to a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 3 lakh set to attend Prashant Kishor’s ‘Baat Bihar ki’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Feb 21, 2020, 1:42 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 1:42 am IST
The website www.baatbiharki.in and mobile number 6900869008 has also been launched for those who are willing to join the campaign.
Prashant Kishor.
Patna: More than 3 lakh youth have registered for Prashant Kishor’s ambitious “Baat Bihar Ki” programme which has been launched with an aim to include Bihar among the top 10 developed states of the country.

The move is being seen as a major setback for the JD(U) which has been trying to expand its voters base in Bihar ahead of assembly elections this year.

Though Prashant Kis-hor ruled out any “political motive” behind his ambitious programme, analysts see this as his effort to create a credible alternative force in the state ahead of assembly elections slated to be held in November this year.

While announcing the programme earlier this week in Patna, Mr Kishor had said that he intends to connect with more than 10 lakh youth within 100 days. He had also revealed his plans to travel across Bihar to meet the youth as part of his campaign in the coming days.

“There is no one to question Nitish Kumar’s good governance and development model. Bihar was in a poor state in 2005 and continues to remain like that even after Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister. People want to know what he has done for the development of Bihar and what he would do in the next 10 years to place Bihar in Top developed states of the country”, Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said on Tuesday while launching his campaign.

He had also attacked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for making ideological compromises to remain in the power. JD(U) President and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is currently running the state government with BJP’s support.

“I firmly believe that Gandhi and Godse cannot go together. One has to take a clear stand on the issue. Nitish Kumar keeps saying that his party can never leave the ideals the Gandhi but is now standing with those who are soft on Nathuram Godse”, Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said on Tuesday in Patna.

Mr. Kishor who had joined as JD(U)’s national vice president  was expelled on January 29 this year for raising questions over the party’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Prashant Kishor’s comments against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar didn’t go well with the ruling JD(U) and the BJP. Reacting sharply BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal called him a “political businessman” and said, “ he is like musclemen of 1990s who used to capture booths for their political masters but later decided to become politicians themselves. But this political businessman must realize that voters have changed now and they no longer vote for goons”

Tags: prashant kishor, baat bihar ki
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
