Only 2 lakh people to greet US President Donald Trump

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2020, 12:34 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 12:34 am IST
‘Namaste Trump’ event to honour the US President is scheduled to take take place at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ahmedabad: Less than two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, an official said on Thursday.

The number is much less than what the US President has been claiming. “He (Modi) says between the stadium and the airport, well have about 7 million (70 lakh) people. So its going to be very exciting. I hope you all enjoy it,” Mr Trump had said recently.

 

The total population of Ahmedabad is around 70 lakh, a civic official said.

Authorities believe that between one to two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow from the airport to the stadium. “We believe that around one to two lakh people will gather to welcome the dignitaries during the roadshow,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said.

“MaruAmdavad says #NamasteTrump #IndiaRoadShow is getting bigger & bigger. More than 1 lakh participants already confirmed for the 22 km roadshow.
Great opportunity for #Ahmedabad to present Indian Culture to the World. Keep following @AmdavadAMC for more details,” he had tweeted on February 16.

As per the roadshow route plan, Mr Trump and Mr Modi will first reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, from the Ahmedabad airport. From the Sabarmati Ashram, they would take the SP Ring Road via Indira Bridge near the airport to reach the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera.

