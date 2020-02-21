Mentally ill ‘doctor’ treats patients in Madhya Pradesh

The matter came to light when the patients who were ‘treated’ by the mentally sick man reached the medical store in the hospital to buy the prescribed medicines.

Bhopal: A man suffering from psychological disorder donned the role of a doctor in the district hospital at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and started treating unsuspecting patients visiting his ‘chamber’, delayed reports reaching here on Thursday said.

The incident happened on February 17, a doctor in the hospital told this newspaper requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media. The man who was later identified as Veer Bahadur from AIIMS, Delhi, occupied the vacant chair of a doctor in the hospital taking advantage of the latter’s absence in his chamber and started prescribing medicines to the patients dropping there, the civil surgeon revealed.

The matter came to light when the patients who were ‘treated’ by the mentally sick man reached the medical store in the hospital to buy the prescribed medicines.

The store in-charge Anup Shukla found something amiss when he saw wrong prescriptions and queried the patients about the doctor who prescribed the medicines.

He then alerted the hospital authorities who rushed to the chamber to find the man occupying the chair of a doctor who went for duty in the OPD of the hospital. “The man identified himself as Dr Veer Bahadur and explained that he started treating the patients visiting the doctor’s chamber because they appeared distressed”, hospital authorities said.