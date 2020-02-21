Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2020 Melania Trump to &ls ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Melania Trump to ‘study’ Delhi’s happiness curriculum

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2020, 1:33 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 1:33 am IST
Melania Trump.
NEW DELHI: US first lady Melania Trump is likely to visit a Delhi government school and interact with students on February 25, sources said. US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a little less than 36-hour trip.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are likely to tour the school to brief Ms Trump about the “happiness curriculum” introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the sources said.

 

The Delhi government introduced the curriculum in July, 2018. As per the curriculum, students studying in classes 1-8 at Delhi government schools spend 45 minutes every day to attend “Happiness Classes” where they participate in exercises such as storytelling, meditation and question and answer sessions. Similarly, for nursery and KG students, the classes are held twice a week.

In Ahmedabad, President Trump will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium.

After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset. President Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.  From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage at the ‘samadhi’ of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a lunch for the US president following the talks. In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives.

In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

Tags: melania trump, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


