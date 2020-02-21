Kanhaiya Kumar’s anti-CAA tour to end on February 27

Patna: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar has raised the political temperature in Bihar by leading a massive ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC.

While addressing a public meeting in Bihar’s Purnea on Thursday the former student leader criticized the BJP-led government at the Centre for the “divisive” Citizenship Act.

“The battle against this divisive CAA, NPR and NRC are not being fought to become a leader but to save the country. Unemployment has increased, farmers and unemployed youths of this country are committing suicide but they are discussing issues like CAA, NPR and NRC. Around 3 crore youths in the country have lost their jobs in the last few months,” he said.

Targeting the BJP over number of issues including Bihar Assembly elections he said that “Religion is being used as a political tool. Whenever there is election the issue of saving religion surfaces. Instead of talking about development and other core issues they are discussing the CAA and NRC”.

Activists and organisers of ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ told this newspaper that Kanhaiya Kumar is also likely to address anti-CAA protesters who have been sitting in Patna on February 22.

Kanhaiya Kumar’s state-wide tour which began on December 30 from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran is scheduled to conclude with a rally on the theme Naagrikta Bachao, Desh Bachao (Save Citizenship, save the country) in Patna on February 27.

Kanhaiya’s supporters said that leaders associated with Congress and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha have also extended their support to the rally.