Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2020 Kanhaiya Kumar&rsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kanhaiya Kumar’s anti-CAA tour to end on February 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Feb 21, 2020, 1:20 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 1:20 am IST
The battle against this divisive CAA, NPR and NRC are not being fought to become a leader but to save the country.
Kanhaiya Kumar.
 Kanhaiya Kumar.

Patna: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar has raised the political temperature in Bihar by leading a massive ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC.

While addressing a public meeting in Bihar’s Purnea on Thursday the former student leader criticized the BJP-led government at the Centre for the “divisive” Citizenship Act.

 

“The battle against this divisive CAA, NPR and NRC are not being fought to become a leader but to save the country. Unemployment has increased, farmers and unemployed youths of this country are committing suicide but they are discussing issues like CAA, NPR and NRC. Around 3 crore youths in the country have lost their jobs in the last few months,” he said.

Targeting the BJP over number of issues including Bihar Assembly elections he said that “Religion is being used as a political tool. Whenever there is election the issue of saving religion surfaces. Instead of talking about development and other core issues they are discussing the CAA and NRC”.

Activists and organisers of ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ told this newspaper that Kanhaiya Kumar is also likely to address anti-CAA protesters who have been sitting in Patna on February 22.

Kanhaiya Kumar’s state-wide tour which began on December 30 from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran is scheduled to conclude with a rally on the theme Naagrikta Bachao, Desh Bachao (Save Citizenship, save the country) in Patna on February 27.

Kanhaiya’s supporters said that leaders associated with Congress and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha have also extended their support to the rally.

...
Tags: kanhaiya kumar, caa
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Nara Lokesh.

Nara Lokesh declares his family assets

The drone snatched by farmers.

Farmers: Drones used to film women in bathrooms

N Chandrababu Naidu.

N Chandrababu Naidu bats for tipplers, talks of J-tax on liquor

The HRC has directed the issue to the LB Nagar DCP and Secretary Board of Intermediate for fair enquiry and justice to the parents.

Student’s death at DMart: Petition filed in SHRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Durables, drugs, electronics to take a hit

However, though dependence is low in percentage terms, the consumer durables industry will be in trouble as neither it has the inventory nor the legroom to ramp up capacity in short time.

Rude RTC drivers make travel a pain

According to M. Ravi of the Traffic Police in Panjagutta, four cases have been booked against drivers under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and a fine of Rs 1,000 imposed. (Representational image)

Growing wildlife in Kothagudem

Dung counts and footprints are also the most practical measures in it.

Dean Koontz’s 1981 fiction dealt on China virus

The author mentions the Covid-19 as ‘Wuhan 400,’ which would be developed in the R&D labs on the outskirts of Wuhan, in around 2020, and a severe pneumonia like illness will spread throughout the globe. (Photo: AP)

KCR is misleading people, says Mohammad Ali Shabbir

Mohammad Ali Shabbir.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham