Indian crew on cruise ship hospitalised

New Delhi: The Indian crew member who tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) along with 78 other new cases on cruise ship Diamond Princess has been shifted to a hospital for treatment in Japan. The Indian Embassy at Tokyo said all eight Indians who tested positive are responding well to the treatment in the hospital.

“The remaining Indians on board are braving out the trying circumstances,” the Indian embassy said. There are 132 crew members and six passengers of Indian origin who are still on board Diamond Princess as 13 more COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that they are in touch with the Japanese authorities.

Though there is a slowdown in the spread of the COVID-19 and detection of fresh cases in China, Air India on Thursday decided to play safe and extended suspension of its flights to the country till June 30. The national carrier had suspended its six weekly Delhi-Shanghai flights from January 31 to February 14.

However, it did not resume flight operations from Febr-uary 15 onwards.

The national carrier had also suspended its Delhi-Hong Kong flights due to the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 2,000 people in China till date. IndiGo and SpiceJet too had suspended their operations between India and China.