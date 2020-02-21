Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2020 Hyderabad women ask ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad women ask KCR to clarify his stand on NRC, NPR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2020, 1:00 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 1:00 am IST
“Like Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Rajasthan, the Telangana State government must also take a strong stand against CAA, NPR and NRC.”
K. Chandrashekar Rao.
 K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: The city’s women have asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to clarify his stand on the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC), as it appears that the Telangana government is hesitating to take a clear stand on the NPR.

“Is the government succumbing to political pressure?” the Women’s Alliance against NPR wanted to know. “Like Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Rajasthan, the Telangana State government must also take a strong stand against CAA, NPR and NRC.”

 

Jasween Jairath of the Alliance said: “The CM passed a resolution against CAA and we want him to pass a resolution against NPR and NRC too. The NPR exercise is a backdoor entry for NRC. It is taking away the democratic rights of the citizen through the Constitution.”

The women have been protesting at various fora against NPR, and have been targeted by police with detentions and false cases. “Police must stop interfering in peaceful protest against NPR anywhere in the state,” Ms Jairath said. “We also want all cases withdrawn against those who peacefully protested,” she explained.

NPR will be used for NRC, claim women
The women stated they will continue to resist and will garner more support against it.

“The information collected through NPR will be used for NRC and there will be an opportunity created to discriminate on the basis of caste, colour, creed, religion and gender,” Ms Rama Malkote of the forum said.

The women felt the strategy was to disempower politically inconvenient segments of the society through disenfranchisement which would legally deprive socio-economically weaker sections of society. It would lead to chaos and many citizens’ rights will be taken away in the name of population census and illegality of status.

...
Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, women, npr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nara Lokesh.

Nara Lokesh declares his family assets

The drone snatched by farmers.

Farmers: Drones used to film women in bathrooms

N Chandrababu Naidu.

N Chandrababu Naidu bats for tipplers, talks of J-tax on liquor

The HRC has directed the issue to the LB Nagar DCP and Secretary Board of Intermediate for fair enquiry and justice to the parents.

Student’s death at DMart: Petition filed in SHRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drug output may fall if Covid-19 crisis drags on

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, especially large companies, will have to source raw material from other countries at a higher price and this will increase the cost of production.

Hyderabad may face mango shortage

Official records show that mango plantation takes place on 2.8 to 3 lakh acres and bears 10 lakh metric tons of fruit.

Hyderabad police keep eye on Sattar Khan for faking papers

Neighbours stated that uniformed cops as well as those in mufti were roaming around the locality since reports about him first appeared in the media.

Uphaar Cinema: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions

Supreme Court of India (ANI photo)

China objects to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Artists perform for India's Union home minister Amit Shah as he arrives to attend the 34th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh in Lakhimpur district on February 20, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham