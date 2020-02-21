Hubballi: Muslim youth to head a Lingayat math

The youth came into contact with the Khajuri seer after the demise of his father and expressed his willingness to receive Lingaya Deeksha as per Lingayat tradition.

Hubballi: Breaking barriers hitherto considered inviolable, 33-year-old Muslim youth Deewan Sharief Rahimansab Mulla is all set to become the head of a Lingayat math in Asuti village of Ron taluk in Gadag district.

Influenced by the preachings of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, the youth received Sanyasa Dee-ksha in November last year. On February 26, he will be formally appointed seer of the newly constructed Murugharajendra Koraneshwar Shantidhama, a math which will become a branch of the over 300-year-old Koraneshwara Samsthan Math situated in Aland taluk of Kalaburgi district.

Rahimansab, the late father of the Muslim youth, was a staunch follower of Basavanna’s philosophy and Khajuri math for more than three decades. He used to treat patients with herbal medicine as per the guidance of the seer as he was also an Ayurveda expert.

The youth came into contact with the Khajuri seer after the demise of his father and expressed his willingness to receive Lingaya Deeks-ha as per Lingayat tradition. The Muslim family has also donated 2 acres of land in Asuti to build a branch of the Khajuri math in the village.