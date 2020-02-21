Girl says ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, Asaduddin Owaisi snatches mic

BENGALURU: In a dramatic development, Bengaluru city cops have arrested Amulya L, an anti-CAA and NRC protester who shouted Pakistan Zindabad while addressing a gathering at Freedom Park here on Thursday.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi who was on the stage, was literally stunned and rushed to snatch the mic from the student activist. The organisers were also taken aback by the sudden development with the police swooping down on Amulya to take her into custody.

Amulya has been campaigning against the ruling BJP and is known for her strident attacks on the CAA and the NRC. Soumendu Mukherji, additional commissioner of police (West) said that she is being investigated and legal action will be taken against her. Owaisi condemned her for praising an enemy country.