Congress leadership woes come to the fore again

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged the CWC to hold leadership elections to “energise workers and inspire voters”.
New Delhi: After the party’s pathetic performance in Delhi polls, tremors are being felt within the Congress with leaders raising questions and demanding a complete overhaul of leadership.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to hold leadership elections to “energise workers and inspire voters”. His appeal came in support of his party colleague and former MP Sandeep Dikshit’s remarks that the biggest challenge the party faces is the “leadership question”. Joining issue with Dikshit, Tharoor tweeted, “What Sandeep Dikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, including many with responsible positions in the party”.

 

He added, “Some have asked who should vote and for what. I was referring to my earlier call eight months ago for elections among the 10,000 party workers who constitute the ‘AICC plus PCC delegates’ list. These should be for the elected seats in the CWC as well as for the party presidency.”

Congress communications chief Randeep Surjewala said,  “If Sandeep is putting it on twitter, if he puts even a fraction in his work, he will transform Delhi. Instead of giving gyaan (lecture), concentrate on doing good work.”

