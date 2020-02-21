Nation Current Affairs 21 Feb 2020 Congress demands pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress demands proof of surgical strikes from PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 21, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Kamal Nath.
 Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday revived the surgical strike issue by daring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to produce evidence on the June 2016 ambush by Indian Air Force targeting militant launch pads across the Line of Control in Pa-kistan occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at a mass marriage function at his home town of Chhindwara, Mr Nath said these people (BJP and PM) said they had carried out surgical strike.

 

“What surgical strike? People must be told the details about how and where it was carried out and what was the outcome?” Mr Nath said and added, “They (BJP) will not tell the people how former PM Indira Gandhi made 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrender after the 1971 Bangladesh war”.

The Chief Minister maintained that the BJP and Prime Minister was preaching nationalism and anyone opposing the PM has been dubbed ‘traitor’.

“Now, people will tell you who is a traitor,” he said citing how BJP was voted out in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and defeated in Delhi polls.

Later, talking to rep-orters, Mr Nath sought to underplay the issue by saying, “I do not doubt the strikes. But, the nation must be told how and where they were carried out and what the outcome was”.

Former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, slammed the Chief Minister for questioning surgical strike and advised him to ‘keep his eyes open’ so that he could see the ‘truth of Balakot’ (surgical strike).

“One can understand that you and your party have some political compulsions (not to accept surgical strike), but do not try to demoralise the country and armed forces for narrow political gains (by questioning surgical strike),” Mr Chouhan told the CM in a Twitter post.

Mr Chouhan also gave details on the surgical strike and the reaction of Pakistan to the air strike as proof of it.

...
