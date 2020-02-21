Bhubaneswar: Security guard goes 200 km to return lost wallet

On Wednesday evening, when Khan was returning home after his shift he spotted a wallet on the road near Fortune Tower here.

BHUBANESWAR: A security guard from Bhubaneswar travelled 200 km — all the way from Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar to Keonjhar — to return a lost wallet to its owner. The guard Mudbir Khan works in a private security agency in Bhubaneswar.

On Wednesday evening, when Khan was returning home after his shift he spotted a wallet on the road near Fortune Tower here. The purse reportedly belonged to one Jyoti Prakash Ram, a resident of Fakirpur village under Anandapur sub-division in Keonjhar district.

“I checked the purse and found Aadhaar card, PAN card, RC book, driving licence, three ATM cards and some money,” Khan told reporters.

“I searched for a phone number and got the bill of a shop in Jamshedpur and called on the landline. They said they do not know the person,” added Khan.

“I got the owner’s permanent address in the Aadhaar. It mentioned a village in Keonjhar district. At around 8 pm, I decided to go there and boarded a bus the same night,” he said.

Later, Khan reached Fakirpur village on Thursday morning and handed over the purse to Ram’s parents as he was not present at his house.

“I once lost my purse and know the pain to get back all the documents,” added the security guard.