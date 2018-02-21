search on deccanchronicle.com
Won’t spare cockfight organisers: Hyderabad High Court

Published Feb 21, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Court on Tuesday directed the AP government to place the names and addresses and designation of the political leaders before it.
HYDERABAD: Making it clear that it would not spare the political leaders including the elected representatives who had organised the cockfights during Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh violating the court’s orders, the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the AP government to place the names and addresses and designation of the political leaders before it.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Mr Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Ms K. Vijaya Lakshmi while dealing with petitions seeking the ban on cockfights issued notices to Repalle MLA Mr A. Satya Prasad, MLC Mr A. Satish and former MLAs Mr D. Mallikarjuna Rao and Mr M. Venkata Subbaiah for organising the cockfights and gambling in Thurupupalem village of Guntur district.

 

The bench was dealing with a PIL by Kalidindi Ramchandra Raju a native of West Godavari district seeking to declare the inaction of respondent authorities in restraining the cock fights during Sankranti festival at Vempa — Srirampuram villages. Another petition by Mr T. Bhanu Prakash, a practicing advocate of Guntur seeking action against MLA, MLC and former MLAs for organizing cockfights in Thurupupalem village also got the court’s attention.

