search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up five wickets in the first match as India cruised to a 28-run win. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd T20: Kohli and co eye series win as rain looms large
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Wife chops off husband's genitals, flushes them down toilet over affair

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 10:51 am IST
The woman first hit her sleeping husband with a rod, leaving him unconscious, before chopping off his private parts with knife.
The man was taken to a hospital as he was bleeding profusely, the police said, adding his condition was serious. (Representational Image)
 The man was taken to a hospital as he was bleeding profusely, the police said, adding his condition was serious. (Representational Image)

Jalandhar: A woman chopped off her husband's genitals and then disposed them in a toilet for allegedly having an extramarital affair, police said on Tuesday. 

In the attack, Azad Singh, a resident of Joginder Nagar in Jalandhar, was seriously injured and was fighting for his life in a local hospital, they further said.

 

The woman, Sukhwant Kaur, took this extreme step on Monday night when Singh was sleeping, Jalandhar Assistant Commissioner of Police, Satinder Kumar, said, adding she doubted that her husband had illicit relations with some other woman.

"The woman first hit her husband with a rod when he was sleeping which left him unconscious. Thereafter, she chopped off his private parts with a knife and then disposed them in a toilet," the ACP said.

Singh was taken to a hospital as he was bleeding profusely, the police said, adding his condition was serious.

On a complaint of Singh's father, a case under relevant section of the IPC has been registered against the woman.

The couple have two children from their marriage. 

Tags: woman chops off husband's genitals, jalandhar crime, extramarital affair, illicit relation
Location: India, Punjab, Jalandhar (Jullundur)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia India
 

After making peace last year, Ness Wadia chargesheeted for 'molesting' Preity Zinta

Controversy surrounding Preity Zinta's complaint against Ness Wadia cooled off in the past couple of years.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Sets a new benchmark against the Note 5

The Redmi Note 5 Pro puts emphasis on everyday performance and has a pair of great cameras.At Rs 13,999, it is currently your best bet in the budget midrange segment.
 

Girl electrocuted with headphones melting in ears while using mobile phone in Brazil

It is not clear exactly how the teenager was electrocuted and the cause of the shock is still under investigation.
 

World's largest SSD at 30.72TB starts production

Samsung also plans to expand the line-up later this year with 15.36TB, 7.68TB, 3.84TB, 1.92TB, 960GB and 800GB versions.
 

Bizarre new trend involves people proposing with avocados

While a food stylist shared pictures of an engagement ring hidden in an avocado, the trend now has its own hashtag (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Those unhappy with India's rise trying to create social tension: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the volunteers should serve the society selflessly and at no point think they are bigger than the organisation. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi Chief Secretary assault: AAP Lawmaker Prakash Jarwal arrested

Jarwal and Ajay Dutt, AAP MLAs from Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar respectively, had claimed the chief secretary had made casteist remarks. (Photo: Facebook)

Class 7 student in Gurgaon threatens to rape teacher, minor daughter online

The threatened teacher has returned to school but her minor daughter is still too traumatised to get back. (Representational Image)

Rohith Vemula's mother accepts Rs 8 L compensation from Hyderabad University

Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula said her lawyers had advised her to accept the compensation. (Photo: ANI)

Kamal Haasan visits Kalam House before launch of political party

The actor briefly interacted with Kalam's nonagenarian brother Mohammed Muthumeera Lebbai Maraikkayar while being flanked by other close relatives of the former president. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham