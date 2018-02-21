Uttar Pradesh: Man chews off snake’s head as revenge

Sonelal and the snake whose head he chewed off.

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a man in Hardoi district chewed off a snake’s head after he was bitten by the reptile.

The incident took place on Saturday when the man, Sonelal, took his cattle out for grazing where he was bitten by a snake. Enraged over being bitten, Sonelal picked up the snake and bit off his head. He then chewed on the head before spitting it out.

A short while later, he fell unconscious and was taken to the Moghaganj community health centre by the villagers, who were shocked to see a headless snake beside the unconscious Sonelal.

According to Dr Mahendra Verma, who attended to Sonelal, the latter fell unconscious because of snake’s venom. “However, there was no sign of snake bite on his body,” the doctor said.

Dr S.C. Tiwari, secretary, state mental health society, said Sonelal’s behavior appeared abnormal. “Chewing a snake’s head is not a normal reaction. He appears to be a addict and bit off the its head under the influence of drugs,” he said.