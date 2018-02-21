Telangana, Andhra Pradesh IAS officers acquire land in and around Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several IAS officers belonging to the Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh cadres have bought property in and around Hyderabad city. Some own residential, commercial and agricultural property, according to information uploaded by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Among those who own no property are Poonam Malakondaiah, R.P. Sisodia in AP, and Vikas Raj and Navin Mittal in TS.

The IAS officers said that they have purchased these properties with their savings and with loans from financial institutions. Most of them purchased these properties in the combined state. Chief Secretary of the Telangana government S.K. Joshi has bought one acre of land in Vattinagulapally in Rangareddy district, and a 1,441.9 sq ft flat in Ghatkesar.

Some IAS officers have single property

Both properties are in the name of his wife Anuradha Joshi. Mr Joshi has a residence in Prashasan Nagar in Hyderabad.

Chief Secretary of Andhra Prad-esh, Dinesh Kumar, owns 10 acres of agriculture land in Gopanpally in Medak district and a flat in My Home Apartments at Raidurgam in Rangareddy district, in addition to 2.69 acres of agricultural land in Nidamanur in Guntur district.

In the AP cadre, K.S. Srinivasa Raju, joint executive officer of the TTD for more than a decade now, has a 2200 sq ft flat in Aditya and DSR Lakeside complex at Gachibowli in Rangareddy district, one acre of land in Edula Magulappli in Ramachandrapuram mandal in Medak district and 1.24 acres of land in Nagireddy Guda village in Moinabad mandal in Rangareddy district.

In Telangana, the IAS couple Sp-ecial Chief Secretary Ajay Misra and his wife principal secretary Shalini Misra have a number of properties in and around Hyderabad city. Some IAS officers have a single property in their name in their home state.

IAS officer belonging to the AP cadre and a native of AP, K. Ram Gopal, has purchased properties in AP, Hyderabad and also in Haryana.

According to the DoPT website, Andhra Pradesh has about 146 IAS officers, including those who have retired recently, and Telangana has 112 IAS officers.