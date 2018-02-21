Supreme Court to hear Priya Varrier’s plea against FIRs today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday petition filed by Kerala actress Priya Prakash Varrier seeking to quash the FIRs and fatwa issued against her in Maharashtra and Telangana state for the Malayalam song in the movie Oru Adaar Love on the ground that it hurts the religious sentiments of Muslims.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to list the matter tomorrow on a mention made by counsel Harris Beeran pleading for early hearing.