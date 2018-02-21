search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre for single tribunal to deal with water rows

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CHVM KRISHNA RAO
Published Feb 21, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Bill to be introduced in current Budget Session.
Minister T. Harish Rao welcomes Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation at a meeting on Regional Conference of Southern States on Water Resources. (Photo: DC)
 Minister T. Harish Rao welcomes Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation at a meeting on Regional Conference of Southern States on Water Resources. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: In order to end the delays and huge expenditure in-curred by individual river-wise tribunals, the Union government is going to introduce a bill in the current Budget Session of Parliament for constitution of a single permanent tribunal to deal with all inter-state river water disputes in the country. 

This was stated by Union minister of state for water resources Arjun Ram Me-ghwal at the conference of Southern Indian Irrigati-on ministers and officials here on Tuesday. However, even as the Union minister was talking about a si-ngle water disputes tribunal, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the constitution of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal on the request of the Odisha state government. 

 

Mr Meghwal pointed out the undue delay and expenditure incurred in constituting river-wise tribunals. He suggested that state governments settle water disputes through di-alogue among themselves, outside the purview of tribunals and courts. Inter-state water disputes often hold up development, he said, and urged the case for a single permanent tribunal to deal with all cases. This would be a good solution and could be called the ‘Hyderabad Declaration’, he said.

The idea of a single permanent tribunal had been mooted by Union water resources minister Nitin Gadkari last year and was welcomed by the TS government then. 

Whenever inter-state wa-ter disputes arise, the Ce-ntral government uses its powers to constitute a tribunal to deal with distrib-ution and allocation of waters of the river. Every time the Central governm-ent has to find a retired Supreme Court judge to head the tribunal and oth-er retired judges as members, and allot office space to each tribunal in Delhi. The tribunals take a long time — decades sometim-es — to settle the disputes. 

There are currently 12 such tribunals in the cou-ntry. If a single permanent tribunal is appointed to deal with all river water disputes, then like the Su-preme Court, it can sit 24X7 to hear cases on a day to day basis.

In a related development, Mr Meghwal said that in view of the Supreme Court’s final verdict on the Cauvery water dispute, the Central government will within six weeks notify the constitution of the Cauvery River Management Board and River Regulatory Authority to oversee the implementation of the final award among all the Cauvery riparian states.

Harish defends projects in Telangana
Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao has said that Kaleswaram or Palamuru-Rangareddy projects are old and ongoing projects. Hence the minister said that objections by neighbouring And-hra Pradesh is untenable. 

Participating in the Southern States’ Irrigation Ministers’ Conference, convened by the Central government here on Tues-day, Mr Harish Rao said that re-designing and re-engineering projects cannot be called as new projects as is being projected by the neighbouring state and said that even the Central government had approved the contention of the Telangana government in this regard. 

He said that per se, the TS has no objection in ri-vers inter-linking being proposed by the Centre but it should be done only after a thorough study on the total availability in Godavari river, after all the contemplated and ongoing projects by TS on Godavari are completed. 

Tags: union government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Priyanka’s cleavage on Assam Tourism calendar sparks row, Congress leaders furious

Priyanka Chopra at Golden Globes 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

5 ways India must help its farmers face the threat of climate change

Indian farmers must contend with a number of risks, including adverse weather, competition from larger landowners or food corporations and price surges. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sindhu on Saina's comeback, All England ambitions, Indian badminton

India’s ace shuttler and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu shared her thoughts on the bright future of Indian badminton. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 2nd South Africa vs India T20 in Centurion

The weather condition at centurion is set to experience cloudy condition, with heavy showers in the morning. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon delivers bottle of urine to horrified shopper

The man complained to Amazon via the online giant’s Facebook page and was told: “I’m terribly sorry to see this!"
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI arrests Vipul Ambani, 4 other officials of Nirav Modi in PNB fraud case

Modi sent a letter to the bank this week saying he owes less than half the amount claimed by the bank in connection with the alleged fraud. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC pulls up Kerala for poor condition of children in orphanages

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Kerala government for not ensuring adequate facilities to children living in orphanages and child care institutions there as mandated under the law. (Photo: ANI)

I-T notice to Abhishek Singhvi's wife over jewellery bought from Nirav Modi

Singhvi refuted the allegations made against his family and described the action as 'harassment' being meted out to him as he belonged to an opposition political party. (Photo: File)

K'taka Cong leader who threatened to set BBMP afire booked

The video posted by local channels show Narayanaswamy splashing petrol from a bottle in the BBMP office at Bengaluru's Horamavu. (Photo: Screengrab)

Will chase down cheaters: Jaitley says PNB fraud failure of auditors

Without naming Punjab National Bank or the alleged kingpin of the scam, Nirav Modi, Jaitley said bank management did not live up to their task as it failed to detect the delinquent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham