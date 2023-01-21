  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2023 SC turns down plea s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC turns down plea seeking to enforce 'one car one person' norm

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 21, 2023, 7:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 7:46 pm IST
Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)
 Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has junked a plea seeking to enforce the "one car one person" norm, besides demanding the imposition of environmental tax on the second vehicle of an owner.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said the issues raised in the plea pertain to the policy domain.

"The issues which are raised in the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India in the present case pertain to the policy domain. Hence, we are not inclined to entertain the petition.

"The petitioners are at liberty to pursue their grievances before the authorities in accordance with law," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Tsunami on Roads, seeking directions to initiate an effective national programme against air pollution in order to get special attention, priority and better coordination among the states and the Centre, with a better utilisation of the budget.

The plea also sought to allow only one personal car per person or allow someone to own a second car only after imposing an environmental cess.

...
Tags: supreme court, dy chandrachud, ps narasimha


Latest From Nation

Indian army soldiers inspect a car damaged in an explosion at an automobile yard at Narwal area in Jammu, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Seven people were injured in twin blasts around the city. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Twin blasts leave nine injured in Jammu two days ahead Bharat Jodo Yatra arrival

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

Who is Sharukh Khan, asks Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress leader Siddarmaiah. (File photo)

Siddarmaiah cites age factor to shift constituency

At Dalkhola railway officers inspected the bogey and found cracks in a window pane. (Representational Image)

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bihar again



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Twin blasts leave nine injured in Jammu two days ahead Bharat Jodo Yatra arrival

Indian army soldiers inspect a car damaged in an explosion at an automobile yard at Narwal area in Jammu, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Seven people were injured in twin blasts around the city. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

PFI forms 'Service Teams', 'Killer Squads' to establish Islamic rule by 2047: NIA

These 'Service Team' members were further trained to assault and kill identified targets on the instructions of senior PFI leaders, said the NIA in the charge sheet. (Representational image:ANI)

Seven injured in twin blasts amid heightened security in Jammu

Six persons were injured in two explosions in Jammu on Saturday, a senior police officer said. (ANI)

Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight

The search has been completed and nothing suspicious was found, said Jamnagar Collector Sourabh Pardhi (ANI)

PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->