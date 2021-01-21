Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2021 Man dies after jab i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Man dies after jab in Telangana, state says no link

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 21, 2021, 4:39 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2021, 4:39 am IST
Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination, said Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of public health
According to the Nirmal district medical and health officer Dr Dhanraj, the man died of cardiac arrest and the death was not related to Covid-19 vaccination. He said details on the cause of death could be determined only after conducting a post-mortem examination of the body. (Representative Image: AFP)
 According to the Nirmal district medical and health officer Dr Dhanraj, the man died of cardiac arrest and the death was not related to Covid-19 vaccination. He said details on the cause of death could be determined only after conducting a post-mortem examination of the body. (Representative Image: AFP)

Hyderabad/Nirmal: Telangana state recorded its first death from among the recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The government has said the was not caused by the vaccine.

A 42-year-old healthcare worker from Nirmal district, a 108 ambulance driver, died less than 18 hours after receiving the vaccine.

 

According to the state health department, the deceased was vaccinated at the Kuntala Primary Health Centre in Nirmal district on January 19 at about 11.30 am. "At about 2.30 am on 20.1.2021, he is said to have developed chest pain and was brought dead to the District Hospital, Nirmal, around 5.30 am," Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said in a statement on the death.

“Preliminary findings,” he said, “suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination.”

According to the Nirmal district medical and health officer Dr Dhanraj, the man died of cardiac arrest and the death was not related to Covid-19 vaccination. He said details on the cause of death could be determined only after conducting a post-mortem examination of the body.

 

Dr Srinivasa Rao said that as per the guidelines, after the post-mortem examination, "the district Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee is examining the matter and will submit its report to the state committee. The state committee will in turn furnish its report to the central AEFI committee for taking a view.”

This is the third such death so far following Covid-19 vaccinations in India since the drive to inoculate Indians against the disease was launched on January 16. The first two fatalities, one each in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, were declared as not related to the vaccination by the Union health ministry.

 

In Telangana, till Monday night, a total of 69,625 health care workers were vaccinated. Three persons who reported AEFIs were hospitalised and they are stable, the health department said.

...
Tags: man dies after vaccination in telangana, ambulance driver dies of cardiac arrest after vaccination
Location: India, Telangana, Nirmal


Latest From Nation

The court also turned down a plea by the attorney-general and solicitor-general to keep the application pending and consider it on January 25 depending on the situation. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court won’t restrain kisan tractor rally

The farmers’ leaders also raised the issue of NIA notices being served to some farmers, alleging it was being done just to harass those supporting the agitation, on which the government representatives said they would look into the matter. (Photo:PTI)

Centre offers to freeze farm laws

The court said that in the absence of any allegation to constitute criminal conspiracy, the proceedings against the petitioners for the offence punishable under Section 120 B were liable to be quashed. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh HC quashes part of FIR against three Dalit farmers

The Chief Minister said tests should be conducted at regular intervals to improve knowledge and efficiency among the staff on issues related to comprehensive survey so that they can serve the people better. (DC Photo)

House site pattas programme extended till Jan 30: CM Jagan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers' union moves Supreme Court, seeks new panel

The plea by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) also sought the presence of a former top court judge on the reconstituted committee. (Photo:PTI)

1 'severe', 51 'minor' cases of adverse events reported among health workers in Delhi

District officials said most of the persons who developed

TMC MLAs, leaders get COVID vaccine on day 1, spark row

A health worker checks the boxes of Covishield vaccine at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on January 14, 2021. (AFP)

PM Modi launches India's vaccination drive against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI)

Covaxin jabs possibly part of Bharat Biotech's Phase 3 trial

In the consent form, Bharat Biotech says the vaccine is being offered in a clinical trial mode and that in Phase I and II of the trials the vaccine demonstrated ability to produce antibodies to Covid-19. (Representational Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham