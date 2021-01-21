Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2021 House site pattas pr ...
House site pattas programme extended till Jan 30: CM Jagan

CM Jagan said the new colonies to be built for the poor should be included in the survey and taken into account in the preparation of maps
The Chief Minister said tests should be conducted at regular intervals to improve knowledge and efficiency among the staff on issues related to comprehensive survey so that they can serve the people better. (DC Photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to create awareness, give training, and conduct tests to improve the efficiency of village/ ward secretariat staff on Comprehensive Land Survey.

During a review meeting on the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme held here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said tests should be conducted at regular intervals to improve knowledge and efficiency among the staff on issues related to comprehensive survey so that they can serve the people better.

 

CM Jagan said the new colonies to be built for the poor should be included in the survey and taken into account in the preparation of maps. Every house in the colonies should be given a unique ID. Employees of village secretariats participating in land survey should set apart two hours daily for listening to grievances and solving them.

The CM directed officials to prepare standard operation procedures (SOPs) for the survey process from surveyor to joint collector, and said they should be responsible for the work. Prepare SOPs on mobile tribunals, he said.

 

Jagan said the house site pattas distribution programme has been extended till Jan 30. He directed officials to ensure house site pattas are allotted to the eligible within 90 days. Officials told the CM that the distribution programme is delayed because they are showing the house site to the beneficiary besides giving the patta.

The officials explained to the CM about the workflow of the registration process of land in village secretariats.

The CM said registration services should start in village secretariats once the comprehensive land survey is completed. Officials must prepare an action plan for village secretariat staff to enable them learn the registration process directly from registration offices.

 

He said a call centre must be set up with experts and senior officials to clear the doubts of employees of village secretariats once they start the registration process at village / ward secretariats so that there won't be any disturbance to the registration process. The facility to ‘register from anywhere’ is available, he said, and directed the officials to ensure this system is continued.

Officials informed the CM that the staff participating in the comprehensive land survey is given training in phases. Tests were conducted at two levels till now and 92 per cent of them passed the test at the second level. The remaining staff is given training. The third level tests will be conducted in February.

 

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, principal adviser Nilam Sawhney, chief commissioner of land administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, special chief secretary to Revenue Rajat Bhargava, Panchayati Raj principal secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, revenue principal secretary V Usharani, Panchayati Raj commissioner M Girija Shankar, the survey, settlements and land records commissioner Siddharth Jain were among the senior officials present.

