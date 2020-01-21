Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2020 West Bengal to pass ...
Nation, Current Affairs

West Bengal to pass resolution against CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Describing the National Population Register (NPR) as a “dangerous game,” she also appealed to the Centre to pass a resolution for its withdrawal.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared that her government would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) soon in the Assembly, as the Kerala and Punjab Assemblies have done.

Describing the National Population Register (NPR) as a “dangerous game,” she also appealed to the Centre to pass a resolution for its withdrawal.

 

“The NPR is a very dangerous game because it is related to the NRC and the CAA. I will request the Central government to pass a resolution to withdraw it. We have also passed a resolution against the NPR four months ago. For the CAA, we will pass a resolution in three to four days,” the Trinamul supremo said at Kolkata airport before leaving for a visit to North Bengal.

She said the states which sent their representatives to a meeting by the Union home ministry on NPR in New Delhi on January 17 got brainwashed.

“Many of them spoke differently. But I found all of them attended the meeting. I did not go. I protested alone and kept my word,” Banerjee said, while speaking At the inauguration of Uttar Bangla Utsob.

She said, “I ask all the north-eastern states ruled by the BJP and others, ruled by the rest of the Opposition parties to rethink on NPR before implementing it. All of you attended the meeting. You were convinced with nice words. Whoever wants to remain convinced by them, let him be but I will not.” According to her, several conditions related to the NRC have been set in the NPR.

“I request all the states to see the law properly before taking any decision to start the process. I also request them not to participate in the matter because the conditions are very bad. There is a column in the NPR which says, ‘give the birth certificates of your father and mother or their address’. Though I have not gone through it, I have seen it the media,” she alleged.

Banerjee claimed, “If it is not mandatory, why will it exist on paper? Those who will not provide their parents’ dates of birth they will be excluded. There is apprehension about it. I think this is a very dangerous trend. I will urge these states to see it.”

...
Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, citizenship amendment act, national population register
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interactive session — Pariksha Par Charcha 2020 with school and college students in New Delhi on Monday.

PM Modi bats for a tech-free room in every house

Prime Minister Modi (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: RTI query draws praise and flak

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

No to NPR, agrees for census: Kerala govt

The Akalis had contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections as an ally of the BJP. Of the four seats SAD contested, it won one in bypolls. The BJP won three seats in the 70-member Assembly. There are approximately 10 lakh Sikh voters in the national capital who impact the outcome in 10 Assembly seats.

Miffed NDA ally SAD decides to give Delhi polls a miss



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Dropping Abide with Me upsets Christians

In 2018, the hymn was the only western tune that was played by the military bands whereas last year as well as in 2017, it was one of several western pieces played during the ceremony held annually on January 29.

Don’t give reason to crush protest: Prakash Raj

Actor-turned politician Prakash Raj addresses anti-CAA protesters at Dharna Chowk on Monday. (Gandhi)

Hyderabad:Leopard attack didn’t stop constable from duty

A. Lakshmaiah.

Amaravati will need Rs 1lakh crore, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijayawada: Govt offers sops to angry farmers

The landless poor would be paid an enhanced amount of Rs 5,000 per month.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham