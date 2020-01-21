West Bengal to pass resolution against CAA

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared that her government would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) soon in the Assembly, as the Kerala and Punjab Assemblies have done.

Describing the National Population Register (NPR) as a “dangerous game,” she also appealed to the Centre to pass a resolution for its withdrawal.

“The NPR is a very dangerous game because it is related to the NRC and the CAA. I will request the Central government to pass a resolution to withdraw it. We have also passed a resolution against the NPR four months ago. For the CAA, we will pass a resolution in three to four days,” the Trinamul supremo said at Kolkata airport before leaving for a visit to North Bengal.

She said the states which sent their representatives to a meeting by the Union home ministry on NPR in New Delhi on January 17 got brainwashed.

“Many of them spoke differently. But I found all of them attended the meeting. I did not go. I protested alone and kept my word,” Banerjee said, while speaking At the inauguration of Uttar Bangla Utsob.

She said, “I ask all the north-eastern states ruled by the BJP and others, ruled by the rest of the Opposition parties to rethink on NPR before implementing it. All of you attended the meeting. You were convinced with nice words. Whoever wants to remain convinced by them, let him be but I will not.” According to her, several conditions related to the NRC have been set in the NPR.

“I request all the states to see the law properly before taking any decision to start the process. I also request them not to participate in the matter because the conditions are very bad. There is a column in the NPR which says, ‘give the birth certificates of your father and mother or their address’. Though I have not gone through it, I have seen it the media,” she alleged.

Banerjee claimed, “If it is not mandatory, why will it exist on paper? Those who will not provide their parents’ dates of birth they will be excluded. There is apprehension about it. I think this is a very dangerous trend. I will urge these states to see it.”