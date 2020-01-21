Very difficult to predict war with Pakistan: General Bipin Rawat

Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron prepares to take off from the Thanjavur airbase during its induction ceremony into the Indian Air Force on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

THANJAVUR: “Armed forces ought to remain prepared for any emergency like wars. But I can’t predict war,” said General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff here on Monday. He said this to press persons when asked about possibility of a war between India and Pakistan in the wake of certain developments in the recent past.

However, he said that he has confidence in our armed forces, which “remains strong”.

Taking pride in India being the third powerful nation in the world with respect to armed forces, he said that the forces are adequate with manpower recruited. “We follow stringent rules to recruit personnel for Defence. Candidates should be patriotic and willing to work in any condition etc.,” he said.

Asked about presence of Chinese forces in the Indian Ocean and if they are a challenge to India, Rawat said, “Every country has freedom of navigation and dominate in sea areas where they are able to gain access. Any such activity in Indian Ocean should be viewed from the point of view of navigation freedom and to solve problems like pirates and problems of merchant ships, and the like.”

The Chief of Defence Staff said it was very difficult to predict if a scenario of a war with Pakistan would emerge or not but all the defence services were prepared to take on any challenge.

The top general, who inducted the Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron here, was responding to a question about any possibility of a war emerging between India and Pakistan.

South India on Monday got its first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, which have been modified to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, at the Air Force station here. The new squadron is all set to enhance the IAF’s air defence capability and ensure vigil over the strategically important Indian Ocean Region.

When pointed out about shooting incidents by un-manned planes in some areas of the country, he said that they have been taken note of and systems and equipment will be evolved to face such challenges in the armed forces.

Earlier, he took part in the induction of 222 squadron, ‘Tigershark’, as part of the capabilities enhancement in Indian Ocean region at the Thanjavur Air force station,

Rawat said on the occasion that integration of weapons in armed forces is a “game changer” in the history of the forces and security of India.

“Now with the induction of the squadron, security and striking capability will be enhanced in sea and land,” he said.

Describing the induction as a historic event, he appreciated the IAF, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Defence Research and Development Organisation for the induction of the squadron.