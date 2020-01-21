Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2020 Thiruvananthapuram: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: RTI query draws praise and flak

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:52 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 1:52 am IST
Joshy Kalluveettil, a resident of Thrissur filed the query on January 13 before Chalakudy Municipality in Thrissur.
Prime Minister Modi (Photo: ANI)
THIRUVANANTHPAURAM: Nearly a week after an RTI activist filed a plea seeking to know what documents Prime Minister Modi furnished to prove his citizenship, he has been facing bouquets and brickbats from various quarters.

Joshy Kalluveettil, a resident of Thrissur filed the query on January 13 before Chalakudy Municipality in Thrissur. Since then his phone has not stopped ringing. The 38-year-old activist is receiving hundreds of calls daily. While many people have congratulated him, there have been threatening calls as well, especially from BJP supporters. Fed up with such calls, he is now selective in picking calls.

 

The activist has already made it clear that he filed the plea to get clarity on what type of documents people need to submit to prove citizenship. If RTI provides the list of documents, then it would be of great help to the common man, he believes.

Tags: prime minister modi, rti, common man
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


