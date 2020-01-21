Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2020 Supreme Court turns ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court turns down Nirbhaya case ‘juvenile’ plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 1:09 am IST
Pawan had moved the top court against Delhi High Court verdict rejecting his plea that he was juvenile at the time the crime was committed.
The Supreme Court
 The Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta who claimed that he was a minor when the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a moving bus occurred on December 16, 2012.

A bench of Justice R. Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice A.S. Bopanna said that a plea which has been earlier given up (by Pawan) could not be resurrected.

 

It was referring to the order of the trial court, the Delhi High Court and the top court during the hearing of Pawan’s plea seeking the reconsideration of May 5, 2017.

Noting that this was not the first time that Pawan Gupta has raised the plea of juvenility, the Supreme Court referred to the earlier orders passed by different courts and said said, “In our view, the learned single judge of the Delhi High Court rightly dismissed the revision petition. We do not find any ground warranting interference with the impugned order.”

The court referred to the orders passed by the Metropolitan Magistrate on January 10, 2013, March 13, 2014, judgment of the High Court and the July 9, 2018 order passed by the Supreme Court, rejecting the plea of Pawan being juvenile at the time when the horrific offence was committed.

Pawan had moved the top court against Delhi High Court verdict rejecting his plea that he was juvenile at the time the crime was committed.

Pawan Gupta had raised the issue of his being juvenile when the paramedical student was gang-raped by the four, including Mukesh, Akshay Kumar Singh and Vinay Sharma.

Appearing for Pawan Gupta, advocate A.P. Singh told the court that based on the school record Pawan was born on October 8, 1996, and was juvenile on the day the crime was committed.

Pawan had studied at Gyatri Bal Sansakar Shala in Uttar Pradesh and the school record including admission register and the certificate issued by the school show that his date of birth is October 8, 1995, Singh told the court that same was verified by Delhi Police including by the deputy commissioner of police.

He referred to three earlier judgments of the top court to back his argument that proof of an accused being a juvenile at the time of an offence was committed could be produced at any stage or point of time even after the pronouncement of verdict including plea for its reconsideration.

Appearing for Delhi police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while not disputing that the issue that an accused in a crime was a juvenile when an offence was committed could be raised at any time but not “repeatedly”.

He took the court through the record of the case contending that the issue Pawan was raising now has been agitated on past occasions.

The Solicitor General said that it would be travesty of justice if Pawan was allowed to raise this issue at this stage of the case.

...
Tags: pawan kumar gupta, nirbhaya case, the supreme court, gangrape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interactive session — Pariksha Par Charcha 2020 with school and college students in New Delhi on Monday.

PM Modi bats for a tech-free room in every house

Prime Minister Modi (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: RTI query draws praise and flak

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

No to NPR, agrees for census: Kerala govt

The Akalis had contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections as an ally of the BJP. Of the four seats SAD contested, it won one in bypolls. The BJP won three seats in the 70-member Assembly. There are approximately 10 lakh Sikh voters in the national capital who impact the outcome in 10 Assembly seats.

Miffed NDA ally SAD decides to give Delhi polls a miss



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Leopards wandering into Hyderabad to become more frequent: Officials

For instance, for many months last year, a couple of leopards have been roaming in the Yacharam mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Prakash Raj stopped on way to protest

Prakash Raj.

Confusion prevails over not providing papers for NPR

Actor-turned politician Prakash Raj addresses anti-CAA protesters at Dharna Chowk on Monday. (Gandhi)

Only 42 got state jobs last year: RTI

The Telangana Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) says vacancies in government jobs are actually as high as 2.20 lakh.

Chandrababu holds protests over 3 AP capitals, demands Amaravati as state capital

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham