Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2020 Shirdi locals &lsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shirdi locals ‘satisfied’, end agitation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 1:43 am IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray says Pathri will be developed only as religious place.
Locals of Shirdi, located 250 km away from Mumbai, observed a one-day bandh on Sunday.
 Locals of Shirdi, located 250 km away from Mumbai, observed a one-day bandh on Sunday.

Mumbai: The dispute over the birthplace of Sai Baba has finally been resolved as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray withdrew his statement that Pathri in Marathwada was the birthplace of the revered spiritual figure. He made it clear that Pathri would be developed only as a religious site and not as the birthplace of Sai Baba.

Following the assurance from Thackeray in a meeting held on Monday to resolve the dispute, Shirdi residents have decided not to continue their agitation. Thackeray said that the funds of Rs 100 crore have been allotted for the development of Pathri, but only as a religious site.

 

“Why should there be a dispute over the birthplace,” he asked.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) representative and Shiv Sena leader Kamlakar Kothe said, “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has accepted our demands. Residents of Shirdi are satisfied with what he said. He has assured us that no new dispute will be created and we are ending the matter.”

Along with the CM, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande, senior BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, SSST CEO Deepak Muglikar and delegations of Shirdi and Pathri residents attended the meeting. Vikhe-Patil said that the outcome of the meeting with the Chief Minister was satisfactory and hence Shirdi locals had decided to call off the agitation. “The bandh was observed in Shirdi considering the emotions of Sai devotees. The state government had never taken a stand about the birthplace earlier. It should remain the same,” he said.

Lokhande said, “The CM asked the Shirdi temple representatives if they had an issue with the allocation of Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathri to which they said their opposition was only to the declaration of Pathri as Sai Baba’s birthplace and not for any development initiative.”

...
Tags: chief minister uddhav thackeray, sai baba, shri saibaba sansthan trust
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interactive session — Pariksha Par Charcha 2020 with school and college students in New Delhi on Monday.

PM Modi bats for a tech-free room in every house

Prime Minister Modi (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: RTI query draws praise and flak

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

No to NPR, agrees for census: Kerala govt

The Akalis had contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections as an ally of the BJP. Of the four seats SAD contested, it won one in bypolls. The BJP won three seats in the 70-member Assembly. There are approximately 10 lakh Sikh voters in the national capital who impact the outcome in 10 Assembly seats.

Miffed NDA ally SAD decides to give Delhi polls a miss



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Dropping Abide with Me upsets Christians

In 2018, the hymn was the only western tune that was played by the military bands whereas last year as well as in 2017, it was one of several western pieces played during the ceremony held annually on January 29.

Don’t give reason to crush protest: Prakash Raj

Actor-turned politician Prakash Raj addresses anti-CAA protesters at Dharna Chowk on Monday. (Gandhi)

Hyderabad:Leopard attack didn’t stop constable from duty

A. Lakshmaiah.

Amaravati will need Rs 1lakh crore, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijayawada: Govt offers sops to angry farmers

The landless poor would be paid an enhanced amount of Rs 5,000 per month.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham