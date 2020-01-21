Shirdi locals ‘satisfied’, end agitation

Mumbai: The dispute over the birthplace of Sai Baba has finally been resolved as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray withdrew his statement that Pathri in Marathwada was the birthplace of the revered spiritual figure. He made it clear that Pathri would be developed only as a religious site and not as the birthplace of Sai Baba.

Following the assurance from Thackeray in a meeting held on Monday to resolve the dispute, Shirdi residents have decided not to continue their agitation. Thackeray said that the funds of Rs 100 crore have been allotted for the development of Pathri, but only as a religious site.

“Why should there be a dispute over the birthplace,” he asked.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) representative and Shiv Sena leader Kamlakar Kothe said, “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has accepted our demands. Residents of Shirdi are satisfied with what he said. He has assured us that no new dispute will be created and we are ending the matter.”

Along with the CM, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande, senior BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, SSST CEO Deepak Muglikar and delegations of Shirdi and Pathri residents attended the meeting. Vikhe-Patil said that the outcome of the meeting with the Chief Minister was satisfactory and hence Shirdi locals had decided to call off the agitation. “The bandh was observed in Shirdi considering the emotions of Sai devotees. The state government had never taken a stand about the birthplace earlier. It should remain the same,” he said.

Lokhande said, “The CM asked the Shirdi temple representatives if they had an issue with the allocation of Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathri to which they said their opposition was only to the declaration of Pathri as Sai Baba’s birthplace and not for any development initiative.”