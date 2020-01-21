Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2020 PM Modi bats for a t ...
PM Modi bats for a tech-free room in every house

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 1:54 am IST
Prime Minister reaches out to students through ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interactive session — Pariksha Par Charcha 2020 with school and college students in New Delhi on Monday.
New Delhi: Interacting with the students from schools across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

He suggested that they take time off from technology while at home and indulge in extra-curricular activities based on their interest, as a way to release exam-related stress.

 

Modi used examples from cricket, the Chandrayaan-2 mission and his own experience to reach out to students across the country through the third edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme at the Talkatora Stadium here.

He sought to speak to them in their own language and said his conversations with them will be “hashtag without filter”.

In the event, telecast and streamed live, Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but stressed that it should not be allowed to govern their lives.

“Technological trends are changing quickly. It is essential to stay updated with these trends. Fear of technology is not good. Technology is a friend. Mere knowledge of technology is not enough. Its application is as important,” he said.

Modi asked students not to become slaves of technology.

“We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology-free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets,” he said.

The Prime Minister appealed to students to not be demotivated if they face temporary setbacks and take failures in their stride.

“We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback does not mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come. Motivation, demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings,” he said.

As many as 2,000 students and teachers attended the event. Of these, 1,050 students were selected through an essay competition.

Students who got to ask questions to the Prime Minister were short-listed on the basis of essays submitted on five subjects — ‘Gratitude is Great’, ‘Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations’, ‘Examining Exams’, ‘Our Duties, Your Take’, and ‘Balance is Beneficial’.

...
