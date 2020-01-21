Perform or quit your job, Telangana High Court tells GHMC chief

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily over the callous attitude of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials in protecting lakes and ponds spread across the city, and beyond, in the entire state of Telangana, the High Court observed that if higher officials of the corporation are incapable of performing their duties, then it would be better to tender their resignation.

Dealing with two separate public interest litigations (PILs), one complaining of the apathy of the GHMC in preventing dumping of garbage in lakes at Kukatpally, and another concerning complaint of locals of stench from the Jawaharnagar dumping yard, the High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice K. Lakshman on Monday expressed displeasure over the officials’ attitude.

Dealing with the PIL on dumping garbage in the lake, Chief Justice Chauhan observed, “If the present trend of encroaching lakes and ponds in Telangana state continues, within 20 years from now, Hyderabad and Telangana will face the situation in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, where an individual is given half a mug of water to take a bath.”

Pointing to the legal counsel for GHMC, Chief Justice Chauhan said, “It seems that GHMC officers do not read daily newspapers. Two days ago, a news item appeared in the papers, which speaks about illegal encroachments and constructions in two lakes in Hyderabad. What action have you taken to restrain encroachers?”

Ponds and lakes scattered across entire Telangana are lifelines of the state, which need to be protected. Contrary to this, officials are sleeping when lakes and ponds in the state are subjected to encroachments and pollution blatantly, said Chief Justice Chauhan.

When Chief Justice Chauhan questioned the standing counsel for GHMC as to what prevented the commissioner, GHMC, to appoint a full-time security person who can monitor the pond who could restrain residents from dumping garbage into the water body and inform the police through a cell phone provided by GHMC, the counsel informed that the commissioner does not have the power to appoint one.

Reacting very sharply to the reply, Chief Justice Chauhan said, “then tell your GHMC commissioner to resign. Handover papers to the government stating that he is not able to discharge his duties properly. This is not the proper answer which this court expects from the GHMC Commissioner.”

The Bench termed the counter affidavit filed by the GHMC commissioner as “bald contentions, without any evidence to buttress contentions because photographs of pond showing its cleanliness and maintenance, submitted along with the affidavit, didn’t have dates or time.”

This case was adjourned to February 7.