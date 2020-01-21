No reason to sack JNU vice-chancellor, says Pokhriyal

New Delhi: Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has said the demand for sacking of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is no longer reasonable because the basic issue raised by students, of the hostel fee hike, has been met.

The situation in the university is returning to normal, the minister told PTI in an interview.

"Over 80 per cent of the students have already registered for the winter semester. Removing anybody is not the solution," he added.

Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not aimed at taking away anybody's citizenship, the minister appealed to students "to explain this to those misleading the public on the issue and indulging in petty politics".