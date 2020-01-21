Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2020 No reason to sack JN ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No reason to sack JNU vice-chancellor, says Pokhriyal

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 12:40 pm IST
HRD minister says students' basic grouse has been settled, so what's the problem?
Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
New Delhi: Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has said the demand for sacking of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is no longer reasonable because the basic issue raised by students, of the hostel fee hike, has been met.

The situation in the university is returning to normal, the minister told PTI in an interview.

 

"Over 80 per cent of the students have already registered for the winter semester. Removing anybody is not the solution," he added.

Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not aimed at taking away anybody's citizenship, the minister appealed to students "to explain this to those misleading the public on the issue and indulging in petty politics".

Tags: ramesh pokhriyal 'nishank', jnu vice-chancellor jagadesh kumar, jnu vc sacking, jnu caa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


