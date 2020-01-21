Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2020 Hyderabad: January 2 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: January 24 pledge day to boycott NRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:21 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 1:21 am IST
A public meeting would be held on January 26 in Khammam, in which core committee members of the JAC would address.
 Mushtaq Malik, JAC convener, said that sermons would deliberate on issues including the CAA, NPR and NRC during the juma prayers in mosques across Telan-gana and parts of neighbouring states. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana-AP Joint Action Committee against the CAA-NPR-NRC has decided to observe January 24 as a ‘pledge day’ to boycott the NPR and NRC.

On that day, two days before the Republic Day, an oath would be administered to all those who assemble for not cooperating with the enumerators during the NPR and to never file the documents to prove domicile status in Telangana, and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, besides the Hyderabad Karnataka regions.

 

The JAC also decided to contact people at a mass-level on the next day to educate them about the consequences of NPR and NRC.

He said that on the next day, members of the JAC would contact people at a mass-level to “educate” them.

JAC seeks to educate on CAA, NPR consequences

The Telangana-AP Joint Action Committee against the CAA-NPR-NRC is intending to approach the managing committees and sermonisers to request them to highlight the consequences of CAA and NPR.

“We are approaching the managing committees and sermonisers through personal contacts and social media, requesting them to highlight the consequences of CAA and NPR. We will urge them to tell people not to provide any personal information in case enumerators approach them during the NPR survey. We are also providing them material, so that they can utilize information with references to the Constitution of India during their speeches,” Mr Malik said.

A public meeting would be held on January 26 in Khammam, in which core committee members of the JAC would address.

He said, “we knew that the state government had given an assurance to the ministry of home affairs that the exercise on NPR would be initiated in May considering the holidays for the educational institutions.”

Apart from JAC members, volunteers of social organizations and small groups of individuals have become active in “educating the poor and illiterate people”. The JAC has asked people to be “vigilant” and not to allow strangers to approach the household. They informed people that some groups, who are in favor of CAA and NPR, were “trying to acquire the household information under the guise of selling articles” or promoting beauty products.

They asked people to intimate their local public representative if they “found any suspicious activity” in their locality.

