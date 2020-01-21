Davinder Singh got special security cover

Nation Current Affairs 21 Jan 2020 Davinder Singh got s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Jan 21, 2020, 1:33 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2020, 1:33 am IST
Davinder Singh was the only DSP who could boast of security cover at his residence as well.
Hyderabad: He was perhaps the only deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir who had the privilege of having armed security personnel posted at his residence, 24x7. For a brief while, when the security cover at his residence was removed, as DSP rank officials are not entitled to it, the now disgraced DSP Davinder Singh — who always had his way in the J&K police — got it back, leaving quite a few senior IPS officials in J&K red-faced.

Though he cited threats from terrorists as the reason for security at his residence, it was in the company of most wanted terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen’s top commander Naveed Ahmed Shah alias Babu, that Davinder Singh was finally nabbed at Qazigund on January 11.

 

Highly placed sources in J&K police told Deccan Chronicle that Davinder Singh, who already had two Personal Security Officers attached to him, covering him round-the-clock, managed to get himself four armed personnel drawn from J&K police posted at his residence in Srinagar — something no DSP rank official was ever given.

The security was in place for the last six years. He had cited “heightened threat” to his life from militants as he had worked in the Special Operations Group (SOG) for a long time and participated in anti-terror operations during which he suffered a bullet injury on one occasion.

In J&K, several police personnel had worked in the SOG and had participated in many anti-terror operations but they had only been given PSOs for their protection.

Interestingly, sources said that more than a threat due to massive operations undertaken by him, it was the constant fear that he could be attacked by militants due to his shady dealings with them that led him to seek and get additional security at his residence.

“He feared that at some point, militants might target him due to his financial dealings with them. He had a deep nexus with several terrorists and perhaps their handlers across the border,” the sources said, adding that in such murky dealings, money disputes always arise.

However, about two years ago, when the then Additional DGP (Armed) Munir Ahmed Khan learnt that four security personnel were posted at Davinder Singh’s residence, he took strong objection to it. Days later, DGP Khan withdrew the security cover. Upset over this, Singh approached other senior officials and argued his case for security at his residence. Days later, he got what he wanted. The four-member security personnel were back at his house, protecting him and his family members round-the-clock.

Tags: naveed ahmed shah, jammu and kashmir, dsp davinder singh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


