Nation, Current Affairs

Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji dies at 111

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 21, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 2:19 pm IST
The cremation will be done on 22nd January at 4.30 pm.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, who was on ventilator passed away at 11.44 am on Monday. He was 111 years old.

Swami had been in a critical condition for the last 15 days. He was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation in December last year.

 

The cremation will be done on 22nd January at 4.30 pm.

Shivakumara Swami was considered one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism

Born on April 1, 1907 in Veerapura village of Ramanagara district in Karnataka, the Swami was also involved in several philanthropic activities and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015.

...
Tags: sri shivakumara swamiji, sri shivakumara swamiji passes away
Location: India, Karnataka




