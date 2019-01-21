search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala agitation a failure, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 1:27 am IST
He was indirectly referring to the agitation by BJP in front of the Secretariat that concluded on Sunday.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan
 CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that even those who led the agitation against the entry of women below 50 into Sabarimala have admitted it was a failure.

He was indirectly referring to the agitation by BJP in front of the Secretariat that concluded on Sunday.

 

Inaugurating an event at the EMS Academy here, he said that they had decided to stage protests against the government as they cannot do anything against the Supreme Court that lifted age restrictions. "Those who belong to upper castes created the problems," the chief minister said.

He also condemned the 1991 High Court verdict which found the entry of women of reproductive age, defined as between ten and 50, as illegal. 

"It was because the verdict was illegal that the Supreme Court overruled it. Women used to visit Sabarimala temple during the first Pooja of every month till 1991," he said.

Attempts have been made to portray his CPM party as standing "against the people's beliefs and faith." 

"CPM has not taken any stand against devotees. It's the BJP that started spreading such fake news. Many devotees have stood with the CPM," the chief minister said.

"Several attempts were being made to divide the society by those who cannot accept gender equality. The present problems were created by some people who thought they have caste superiority."

He said the government is only against those opposing beliefs of others. 

He said conservative attitude was growing among people and the left could not resist the growing rightist tendencies. 

...
Tags: cm pinarayi vijayan, sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Prospectus panel snubs engineering colleges

However, the higher education department has kept this option open to take a final decision outside the prospectus during talks for fixing quota and fee.

Kochi: German pilgrims attend church fest

German pilgrims at St Mary’s Church, Kanjoor, donning traditional Kerala attire

Waste plant after green nod: AC Moideen

LSGD minister A.C. Moideen, along with Kochi mayor Soumini Jain and senior officials, inspects site of the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on Sunday

Kochi: Door-less buses on notice

MVD officials check the buses as part of the drive

Row over transferring MG University stadium to Kerala Sports Council

The stadium land of MGU in Kottayam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham